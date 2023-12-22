Icon
Home Tech News Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin! NASA reveals details

Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin! NASA reveals details

NASA has revealed details of an upcoming close encounter with an asteroid that is nearly 500 feet wide! Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the US Space Agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 11:23 IST
Icon
Humongous 1100-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XL11: This asteroid is designated by NASA as Asteroid 2023 XL1. This asteroid is expected to pass Earth today, December 18, 2023. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close to Earth as 2.37 million kilometers during its approach. This space rock is 52 feet wide and will travel towards Earth at a speed of 42021 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XF2: This space rock is designated as Asteroid 2023 XF2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 68 feet wide and will come as close as 3.74 million kilometers. This asteroid will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 28743 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XS: This huge space rock is 95 feet wide and is designated as Asteroid 2023 XS. According to NASA, this asteroid will pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 4.39 million kilometers. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 32653 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2016 XD2: This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2016 XD2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 180 feet wide and will come as close as 7.19 million kilometers to Earth during its approach. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 24677 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5): This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5) by NASA. This humungous asteroid is 1100 feet wide and is expected to pass Earth on December 20. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 6.32 million kilometers to the planet. It will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 19243 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 VD6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how big it is. (Pixabay)

Asteroids can be found in the main asteroid belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. While these space rocks have their own orbits, they can get knocked off their course due to interaction with a planet's gravitational field. This sends them tumbling towards a planet, causing a potential impact scenario. Due to such close calls, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. Using its tech, NASA has now shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 23. Know all about this close call.

Asteroid 2023 VD6: Speed, size, distance, and more

As per the details issued by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2023 VD6. This asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 4 million kilometers tomorrow. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 55680 kilometers per hour which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2023 VD6 has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on December 5, 1900, at a distance of approximately 23 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 9.7 million kilometers on May 2, 2039.

How big is it?

Asteroid 2023 VD6 is almost the size of a building, with a width of nearly 500 feet. Therefore, it has been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object by NASA and is deemed potentially threatening.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 11:23 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
NASA's Asteroid Psyche mission spacecraft accomplished a historic milestone by beaming a cat video from deep space to Earth via laser.
Asteroid Psyche mission: NASA breaks records, sends cat video via laser from deep space to Earth
21 December 2023
asteroid
8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: Davida, Diotoma, Alauda and more
21 December 2023
Asteroid 2018 YJ2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Know how close it will get.
Colossal asteroid to pass Earth closely today, reveals NASA; Know size, speed and more
21 December 2023
The Earth is now witnessing non-stop solar activity as the Sun is entering its final ascent to the peak of its solar cycle. On the weekend, we witnessed a powerful solar storm event, with intensity reaching G2-class. Now, another threat is looming in the form of a sunspot. According to the NASA Solar Dynamis Observatory (SDO), the sunspot region AR3529 has been growing rapidly. As a result, the unstable beta-gamma radiation in the region has reached a critical point. It is expected that the sunspot can explode soon, erupting M-class solar flares.
Fast-growing sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares directed at Earth, reveals NASA
20 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of astAsteroid 2008 EV5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, as per NASA and this Empire State Building-sized asteroid will get very close to Earth.
Empire State Building-sized asteroid to pass Earth very closely today, says NASA; check details
20 December 2023
g91f25244
James Space Webb Telescope snaps Uranus in awesome avatar - rings, moons, storms and more
19 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon