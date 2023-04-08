Home Tech News Runaway black hole creating trail of new stars: scientists

Runaway black hole creating trail of new stars: scientists

The supermassive monster -- likely born of a bizarre game of intergalactic billiards -- is rampaging through the blackness and plowing into gas clouds in its path.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 11:44 IST
6 STRANGEST massive black hole discoveries in 2022 that shook the world
Black hole
1/6 One of the most startling discoveries of 2022 was a massive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Known as Sagittarius A*, a direct image of this massive space entity was taken by the Event Horizon Telescope. With around 4 times the mass of our Sun, it is believed that the black hole plays a key role in holding our galaxy together. (Photo courtesy: Nasa)
Black hole
2/6 Even as Sagittarius A* lies within our own galaxy, it is not the closest black hole to the Earth. That title goes to the cosmic matter eating void, lying 1,566 light years away from the Earth in the Ophiuchus constellation. It was discovered in November.  (NASA)
Black Hole
3/6 But if a black hole in our cosmic backyard does not scare you, maybe this will. 2022 was also the year scientists discovered a rogue black hole wandering in space. This discovery is particularly of value since it was always believed that isolated black holes exist but it was never seen due to the difficulty in spotting them. Usually all the black holes we know of are part of a binary system, along with a neutron star. (NASA)
Black hole
4/6 A rare moment occurred in December 2022 when NASA spotted a black hole eating a passing star in a rare moment known as a tidal disruption event. It was believed that the star consumed by the black hole was similar to our Sun.    (AP)
image caption
5/6 Even after decades of research and space exploration, we have still only observed just a few black holes in the universe. However, a study published this year has made some terrifying claims. Based on the number of stars spotted which are capable of turning into a black hole, and some number crunching on the potential number of stars that can exist, it was said that the universe currently contains 40 quintillion stellar-mass black holes. (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Finally, the brightest black hole was also discovered this year. Known as J1144, this monstrous black hole is 500 times larger than Sagittarius A* and apparently it consumes matter worth the size of the Earth every second. Because of its consumption rate, it has created a massive accretion disk which makes it so bright. In fact, it can even be seen using a regular telescope. (NASA)
Black Hole
View all Images
The incredible forces at play mean this gas is being forged into a contrail of new stars, which have been captured on camera by NASA's powerful Hubble Space Telescope. (AFP)

A huge black hole is tearing through space, leaving behind a 200,000-light-year-long trail of newborn stars, space scientists say.

The supermassive monster -- likely born of a bizarre game of intergalactic billiards -- is rampaging through the blackness and plowing into gas clouds in its path.

The incredible forces at play mean this gas is being forged into a contrail of new stars, which have been captured on camera by NASA's powerful Hubble Space Telescope.

"We think we're seeing a wake behind the black hole where the gas cools and is able to form stars," said Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University.

"What we're seeing is the aftermath. Like the wake behind a ship, we're seeing the wake behind the black hole."

Researchers believe gas is probably being blasted and warmed by the motion of the black hole.

"Gas in front of it gets shocked because of this supersonic, very high-velocity impact of the black hole moving through the gas," said van Dokkum.

The black hole weighs about the same as 20 million of our Suns.

Scientists believe it began its rampage after being ejected from a celestial menage-a-trois.

The working theory is that two galaxies probably merged about 50 million years earlier, bringing together two supermassive black holes, which whirled around each other harmoniously.

But a third galaxy butted in with its own black hole, creating an unstable and chaotic scene that eventually saw one of them ejected at high speed -- fast enough to travel between the Earth and the Moon in just 14 minutes.

Stargazers say there is no cause for earthly concern because this is all very far away.

It's also a long time ago -- back when the universe was half of its current age. We are seeing it now because of the time it has taken for light to arrive here.

The runaway black hole, which has never been seen before, was discovered by accident, says van Dokkum.

"I was just scanning through the Hubble image and then I noticed that we have a little streak.

"It didn't look like anything we've seen before," he said, adding the star trail is "quite astonishing, very, very bright and very unusual."

While this is the first tearaway black hole ever spotted, it might not be the only one, says NASA.

Their Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to launch some time this decade, should give astronomers a much wider view of the universe -- and could lead to the discovery of more of these star-forming runaways.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 11:30 IST
