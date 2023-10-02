Icon
Solar flare DANGER! Sunspot explodes hurtling strong M2.5 flares

Solar flare DANGER! Sunspot explodes hurtling strong M2.5 flares

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has recently revealed that Earth could be in the firing line of a strong M2.5 solar flare due to the explosion of a sunspot.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 09:33 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
solar flare
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
solar flare
M2.5 solar flare hurled out by a sunspot explosion could hit Earth soon, according to NASA’s SDO. (SDO/NASA)

The current solar cycle 25 has taken scientists and space weather forecasters by surprise, by producing more sunspots than expected. During its 11-year cycle, the Sun unleashes CMEs, solar flares, solar storms, and other particles that harbor the energy to cause potential damage on Earth. Although scientists now have the technology to predict most of these events, this cycle's activity has already exceeded the maximum threshold that was predicted earlier, and it could still increase with the peak approaching in the next year or two.

To monitor the Sun's volatile nature, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) carries a full suite of instruments that help it to observe the solar activity. This observatory has now shed light on a sunspot that recently exploded, sending a strong solar flare on its way.

Dangerous sunspot

According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has observed a dramatic explosion of the Earth-facing Sunspot AR3451 during the late hours of October 1. The sunspot has a “beta-delta” magnetic field that could produce strong M2.5-class solar flares. Astonishingly, this sunspot didn't even exist more than 24 hours ago! As per the report, sunspot AR3451 grew rapidly in size, having more than 12 dark cores, out of which two are even wider than Earth.

The report stated, “Magnetic maps of the sunspot are not fully definitive because it is facing away from Earth. However, the sunspot appears to have a mixed-polarity 'delta-class' magnetic configuration that harbors energy for -- you guessed it -- strong flares.”

As a result, M2.5 solar flares have been detected being hurled out. For the unaware, solar flares are classified according to their strength on the logarithmic scale, similar to how earthquakes are measured. The smallest ones are A-class which occur at near background levels, followed by B, C, M, and X.

The flare hurled towards Earth has an M2.5 intensity, meaning it is 2.5 times as strong as M1 solar flares.

About the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance, and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 07:44 IST

