Home Tech News Solar storm ALERT! Debris from a magnetic filament eruption to strike Earth soon

Solar storm ALERT! Debris from a magnetic filament eruption to strike Earth soon

NOAA forecasters have revealed that a solar storm can occur in two days’ time as solar particles released during a magnetic filament eruption are headed for the Earth. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 11:59 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar flare
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar flare
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth on August 27. (Pixabay)

The Sun was quiet for almost two weeks. This was a first for 2023 which has witnessed frequent solar storms, solar flare eruptions, and incoming waves of solar winds. In fact, before this, the longest period we went without any Earth-directed solar activity was one week, which occurred in April. But now, the Sun has sprung back into action as a magnetic filament erupted on the southwestern limb on August 23. During the eruption, solar material was released into space and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that the cloud of solar debris will hit the Earth on Sunday, August 27 sparking a solar storm.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “A magnetic filament erupted near the sun's southwestern limb on Aug. 23rd (movie). The debris might graze Earth's magnetic field on Aug. 27th, according to NOAA models. A glancing blow could spark G1-class geomagnetic storms with auroras around the Arctic Circle”.

Solar storm to arrive on August 27

The NOAA prediction suggests that the eventual storm will be a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which is considered to be quite minor. Such solar storms may not be strong enough to affect mobile networks or damage satellites, but they can still cause radio blackouts and disrupt GPS signals. Things can worsen if these CME clouds pick up solar winds on their way and combine with them to spark terrifying solar storms. Additionally, auroras may also be visible in the high latitude areas.

But this is not the end of the troubles for the Earth. Just a couple of hours ago, Space Weather Live posted on its X account that an M1.4 class solar flare had erupted. This was the second M-class solar flare eruption in the last three days, with the first one exploding on August 23. The exact region of this flare is not known but it is believed that one of the many sunspot regions might have turned unstable.

This also means that in the coming days, this region can also trigger an X-class solar flare eruption which can send a terrifying coronal mass ejection (CME) towards the Earth.

NOAA's DSCOVR satellite's role in solar storm monitoring

NOAA monitors solar storms and Sun's behavior using its DSCOVR satellite which became operational in 2016. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared. The different measurements are done on temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency of the solar particles.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 11:37 IST

More From This Section

Building-sized asteroid racing towards Earth, warns NASA; check speed and close approach
25 August 2023
NASA and SpaceX to send next crew to the ISS
25 August 2023
What is Oort cloud?
24 August 2023
Close call! Aircraft-sized asteroid coming, NASA reveals details
24 August 2023
The inspiring story of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space
24 August 2023
Chandrayaan-3 lands on the dark side of the Moon! How NASA, other space agencies reacted
23 August 2023
From ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to NASA's Artemis - the race to reach the Moon
23 August 2023
Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula
23 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets