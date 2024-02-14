Solar storm alert! Sunspot AR3576 poses X-class solar flare danger to Earth, reveals NASA

In recent months, the frequency of X-class solar flares has increased. This rise in solar activity can be attributed to the approaching peak of solar cycle 25, which is expected to arrive in 2024-25. On December 31, the strongest solar flare in 7 years was captured by the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). It originated from the same sunspot that hurled out another X2.8 solar flare on December 14. Now, another X-class solar flare danger has been observed by NASA. Know all about this solar storm alert for Earth.

Solar storm alert

According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's SDO, forecasts that a region on the Sun's surface, termed Sunspot AR3576, has a ‘beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field that could trigger X-class solar flares. At the same time, another sunspot designated AR3583 has ‘beta-gamma' magnetic field that could hurl out an M-class solar flare towards Earth.

The report states, “Sunspot AR3576 has a 'beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field that harbors energy for X-class solar flares. New sunspot AR3583 has a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that could produce M-class flares.”

This solar storm danger comes just days after the Sun emitted 9 solar flares, one of which was an X-class flare, alongside multiple filament eruptions. It was a circled explosion and is part of an S1-radiation storm that is currently going on.

X-class solar flares: Are they dangerous?

X-class solar flares can create radiation storms which have the potential to not only harm the satellites but also give small doses of radiation to the people flying in airplanes at the time! Moreover, these devastating flares can disrupt global communications and bring down the power grids to create blackouts.

If the X-class flares are too strong, they can result in loops that are ten times as big as Earth which leaps off the Sun's surface as the magnetic fields cross over, according to NASA. When these loops reconnect, they can produce as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs!

