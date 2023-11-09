Icon
Home Tech News Solar storm creates history? Powerful strike sparks RARE auroras in Peru

Solar storm creates history? Powerful strike sparks RARE auroras in Peru

In what is believed to be one of the first instances of aurora lights in low-latitude regions, the weekend solar storm triggered extremely rare red auroras in Peru, which is located just under the equator.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 10:53 IST
Icon
Solar flare
Know how this recent solar storm sparked an incredibly rare aurora show beyond the equator. (Pixabay)
Solar flare
Know how this recent solar storm sparked an incredibly rare aurora show beyond the equator. (Pixabay)

There are some things we know about solar storms. First is that they strike the Earth near the polar region, due to the magnetic field lines of our planet. We also know that this is why auroras are primarily seen in the high latitude regions, as due to high concentrations of charged particles in the atmosphere, oxygen and nitrogen get ionized and create these fantastic colors. As the charged particles move down south, the charged particles dissipate and auroras are not visible. However, the solar storm strike on the night of November 5 and early morning of November 6 might well have created history after sparking auroras as far south as the equator itself.

Tamitha Skov, a renowned space weather physicist who has previously worked with NASA, shared this information on an X post and said, “History in the Making? This G3-level #solarstorm, may have produced the incredibly elusive, low-latitude "sporadic aurora" as evidenced by this anecdotal report of #aurora in Peru. It was captured on video and several commenters confirm they saw it too”. Along with the post, she shared a video where the evening sky in Peru can be seen turning pink-red.

Solar storm sparks aurora beyond the equator

We have seen G3-class storms earlier this year, as well as last year. These are always troublesome as they can damage electronics. Last year's G3-class geomagnetic storm downed 40 of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, and earlier this year, it led to oil rigs in Canada being forced to shut down operations. While this weekend's storm did not trigger any such incidents (that we know of so far), it did something far more incredible.

There is a reason why solar storms are not seen near the equator, and that's because the magnetic field lines here are strong and moving towards the poles, so CMEs or solar winds do not find an entry point. Once these charged particles enter through the polar region, they come in contact with the gases in the atmosphere and burn up the charge ionizing them, creating the spectacular aurora.

However, this particular solar storm was able to send the solar particles beyond the equator to the South American nation of Peru. This can happen either because the charge was too intense, or because the mass of the CME was too great to be contained in high and mid-latitudes. Either way, it broke the conception that equatorial regions are safe from solar storms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 10:52 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 VC belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
91-foot asteroid to pass Earth today; it will come as close as 2.4 mn km to our planet
09 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VZ2 – Asteroid 2023 VZ2 is set to pass Earth today, November 8. It is nearly 47 feet wide, as per NASA. It will come as close as 2.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 40163 kilometers per hour.
NASA reveals 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Know details
08 November 2023
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth soon.
Powerful Solar winds set to spark solar storm today and tomorrow, NASA reveals the danger
08 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VD3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
NASA says Apollo group asteroid will fly past Earth today
08 November 2023
NASA has given a small piece of the asteroid Bennu sample to the Smithsonian museum.
NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid Bennu sample unveiled at the Smithsonian museum
07 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VB2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Two asteroids to pass Earth at extremely close distances! Know details
07 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 UG4: The size of this asteroid is 56 foot and it is as big as a size of a house. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.5 million kilometers. It is traveling at a speed of 12671 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;&nbsp;
5 asteroids to come very close to Earth! Check what NASA revealed
07 November 2023
The star HH 212 is said to be first discovered in 1993, near the Belt of Orion. (Representative image)
A star is born! And NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was there to snap an incredible image
06 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon