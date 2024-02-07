 Strong M-class solar flare sparks radio blackout over Australia, Southeast Asia | Tech News
Home Tech News Strong M-class solar flare sparks radio blackout over Australia, Southeast Asia

Strong M-class solar flare sparks radio blackout over Australia, Southeast Asia

On February 6, sunspot AR3575 hurled out a dangerous M-class solar flare that caused blackouts in several regions including Australia and Southeast Asia.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 11:43 IST
X-class solar flare exploded on Sun; can trigger strong solar storms on Earth, reveals NASA
Solar Flare
1/5 After a week-long ordeal with solar wind, things are now getting worse for the Earth. Yesterday, December 14, a powerful X-class solar flare exploded on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. The intense solar flare triggered a brief short-wave radio blackout on the Earth. And now, NASA has confirmed that a large coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards our planet. The early prediction models have shown that it can make an impact between today December 14, and December 17, triggering a solar storm that can escalate to powerful levels. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
2/5 Initially, the solar storm is predicted to be a minor one with an intensity of G1-class, but there is a chance of it rising to G3-class as well. SpaceWeather.com reported, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 15th or 16th in response to an incoming solar wind stream with a stealthy CME embedded in it. Storm levels could escalate to category G2 (Moderate) or G3 (Strong) on Dec. 17th when the CME from yesterday's X2.8-class flare arrives”. (NASA)
Solar Flare
3/5 Another report by Space Weather Live sheds more light on the nature of the solar flare, which is being dubbed as the strongest flare of this solar cycle. It stated that the  Sunspot region 3514 “is starting to rotate away towards the west limb and flew under the radar a bit but it has rapidly developed into a complex Beta-Gamma-Delta magnetic layout which as we see right now harbors energy for spectacular X-class solar flares”. (NASA SDO)
Solar Flare
4/5 In the worst-case scenario, the solar storm can reach the intensity of G3. A G3-class storm is strong enough to cause drag in the upper atmosphere and push smaller satellites around, causing both disruption of signals as well as damage to sensitive instruments. They can also disrupt shortwave radio communications such as GPS, and affect mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders. Further, in some cases, it may also affect mobile networks too. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
5/5 Even as this solar storm passes by, 8 other sunspots on the Earth-facing side of the Sun have concerned the researchers. With the Sun getting increasingly unstable as it nears the peak of its solar cycle, it is expected that solar activity will also ramp up in the days to come. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
View all Images
An M-class solar flare caused radio blackouts when it hit Earth. (NASA SDO)

Sunspot AR3575 has been spewing out large amounts of solar material lately, with multiple coronal mass ejections and solar flares originating from this source. On February 6, this sunspot hurled out a dangerous M-class solar flare that caused blackouts in several regions around the world. Solar activity has been on a dangerous rise in the last few months, and it is expected to increase as we approach solar maximum. Know all about the strong M-class solar flare that impacted Earth in the last few days.

M-class solar flare

In an X post, Space Weather Physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov wrote, “As if on cue, Region 3575 fires an M4.2-flare with a high R1-level #RadioBlackout and launches a gorgeous #solarstorm. Likely this storm is not Earth-directed, but it sure makes for some pretty fireworks.”

NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory revealed that the solar flare took just 8 minutes to reach Earth while travelling at the speed of light. It was reported to be an M4-class solar flare and had an intensity of M4.2. A SpaceWeather report revealed that the shortwave radio blackout occurred due to extreme ultraviolet radiation from the flare which ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere. It caused radio blackouts across Australia and Southeast Asia, and communication blackout was observed at frequencies below 30MHz even an hour after the solar flare peaked.

When charged solar particles hit Earth, the radio communications and the power grid are affected when they hit the planet's magnetic field. It can cause power and radio blackouts for several hours or even days. However, electricity grid problems occur only if the solar flare is extremely large. 

Are M-class solar flares dangerous?

According to NASA, M-class solar flares are moderate in intensity and have the potential to cause brief radio blackouts. This is because when solar particles hit Earth, the radio communications and the power grid are affected when they hit the planet's magnetic field.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 11:40 IST

More From This Section

Asteroid 2003 BM4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
120-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Know how close it will get
01 February 2024
Earth has been bombarded with solar activity in the last few months. In July, it was revealed that 2023 had already broken a 21-year record for the highest number of sunspots which were even more than initially predicted by scientists.&nbsp; The number of sunspots on the Sun is directly related to the intensity of the solar peak. So, the higher the number of sunspots, the higher the chances of solar storms.
Geomagnetic storm danger posed by fresh M-class solar flare! CME likely to graze Earth, says NASA
31 January 2024
It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.
NASA says Asteroid 2024 BY will pass Earth at 2.5mn km today; Check size, speed and other details
31 January 2024
webb-ngc1512-stsci-01hm9z66ebrh66reyvabs9cpfp-2k
James Webb Space Telescope captures breathtaking images of 19 distant galaxies!
30 January 2024
As per the details issued by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2024 BA3 is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, January 30. It is one of the two asteroids that will pass Earth today, alongside Asteroid 2007 EG.
Asteroid to pass Earth at a breakneck 20763 kmph today, says NASA; Know how close it will get
30 January 2024
According to NASA, this will not be Asteroid 2007 EG’s first-ever close approach to Earth. The first time it came close to the planet was on January 31, 1908, when it passed at a distance of approximately 42 million kilometers. After today, it will pass Earth again on November 15, 2027, at almost 52 million kilometers.
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth tomorrow, says NASA; Check how close it will come
29 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets