Icon
Home Tech News Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA

Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has revealed that strong M-class solar flares could be hurled out by a sunspot. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 09:14 IST
Icon
Geomagnetic storm to hit Earth? NASA reveals how volatile Sun is brewing up a solar storm
solar flare
1/5 A recent solar flare erupted on the Sun, resulting in radio blackouts affecting the region of Australia and New Zealand and triggering concerns about the possibility of a geomagnetic storm. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of this significant solar event. (Pixabay)
solar flare
2/5 Despite several recent solar flare occurrences over the past ten days, only one had previously led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) reaching Earth. However, the latest eruption, originating from the sunspot region AR3452  was detected by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It has raised the potential for another geomagnetic storm event.  (SDO/NASA)
solar flare
3/5 The official Space Weather Live X account reported the event at 8 AM on October 10, describing it as a "Moderate M1.61 flare from sunspot region 3452,". NASA shared a video of the eruption. It took place on the eastern limb of the Sun and that may mean it will miss hitting the Earth. (Pixabay)
solar flare
4/5 A separate announcement made just minutes earlier than that alerted to a "Minor R1 radio blackout in progress" over Australia and New Zealand, attributed to extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted by the solar flare. This shortwave radio blackout could have disrupted communications for various groups, including drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders. There remains uncertainty regarding whether Earth will experience a geomagnetic storm resulting from this incident. (nasa.gov)
solar flare
5/5 Fortunately, the solar eruption occurred on the edge of the Sun's eastern limb, potentially reducing the impact on Earth. However, confirmation of the outcome awaits confirmation from geomagnetic storm forecast models. Despite the intensity of the solar flare, it is assumed that even if a geomagnetic storm does occur, it is likely to be a minor event.  (Pixabay)
solar flare
icon View all Images
NASA SDO reported the risk of an M-class solar flare being hurled towards Earth. (Pixabay)

Like asteroids, solar flares also pose a threat to Earth. Strong solar flares can cause power and radio blackouts for several hours or even days, spark auroras, give people in airplanes a dose of radiation and can even influence elections! Technological instruments are especially at a risk during flares. This is because when cosmic rays strike Earth, they release various particles like energetic neutrons, muons, pions and alpha particles. Although these particles do not affect the human body, they can pass-through integrated circuits and cause damage, often changing the data stored in the memory. With the solar maximum approaching in the next few years, the Sun's activity is expected to rise, and it could result in more solar flares.

NASA, with the help of its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), has reported that a dangerous M-class solar flare could make its way to Earth.

Dangerous sunspot

According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), forecasts that a region on the Sun's surface, termed Sunspot AR3460, has a “'beta-gamma” magnetic field that could trigger solar flares. There is a chance for M-class solar flares to be hurled out and hit Earth soon.

It states, “Sunspot AR3460 has a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that harbors energy for M-class solar flares.” This sunspot has been in observation for the past week over a risk of increased solar activity. On October 11, Spaceweather reported that the sunspot had many magnetic poles with positive and negative in close proximity. At that time, the sunspot had a strong delta charge.

“This could lead to magnetic reconnection and a strong, Earth-directed solar flare”, the report further stated.

About NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance, and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 09:14 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TT8 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 TT8 to get very close to Earth today, NASA reveals
16 October 2023
According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a house.
48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says
15 October 2023
Sun
30-minute warning before killer solar storm strikes, warns NASA as it deploys AI system
15 October 2023
NASA's Psyche asteroid probe has achieved a successful lift-off today. NASA mission has been launched on an unprecedented project to explore the enigmatic metal asteroid.
Lift-off! NASA chases Psyche Asteroid
14 October 2023
Parker Solar Probe sets new speed record for NASA! It raced around the Sun at 180 times the speed of the fastest plane.
635266kmph! NASA sets new speed record with Parker Solar Probe! Craft turns fastest human-made object
14 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid&nbsp; 2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more
14 October 2023
Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet.
Western Hemisphere readies for a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse
14 October 2023
If Psyche were mineable, its iron, nickel and gold deposits could be worth an eye-watering $10,000 quadrillion.n
Five things to know about NASA's mission to a metal world
14 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon