The Witcher Season 3: OTT streaming details, and how to watch online

The Witcher season 3 has been divided into two parts for its release. Check the details here.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 16:01 IST
Catch the exclusive premiere of The Witcher season 3 volume 1 on Netflix, Starting June 29. (Netflix)

Netflix, the popular OTT giant, recently unveiled its exciting lineup of upcoming projects and provided updates on the new seasons of its beloved shows during the fan-fest event TUDUM. Among the announcements was the highly anticipated third season of the acclaimed fantasy drama series, 'The Witcher.'

The Witcher has captured the hearts of viewers and fans around the world, and the good news is that the season 3 is just around the corner. The Witcher Season 3 will adapt the storyline from the second novel in the series, titled "Time of Contempt."

On Friday, June 9, the official trailer for The Witcher Season 3 dropped, giving fans a glimpse of the magic and impressive swordsmanship displayed by Ciri and Geralt. Additionally, viewers were treated to a preview of the terrifying new monsters they will face. It appears that Henry Cavill will be delivering a remarkable performance!

Witcher Season 3 OTT release: Details

Netflix has decided to split The Witcher Season 3 into two volumes. Volume 1, consisting of the first five episodes, will be released on June 29, 2023. Following that, Volume 2, containing episodes six to eight, will be available on July 27 of the same year. Notably, this season will bring a change in the actor portraying Geralt, as Henry Cavill will be passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth, renowned for his role in the Hunger Games series.

The Witcher Season 3 will feature the return of familiar characters such as Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey). While it is officially Cavill's last season as Geralt, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role in the fourth season. Despite Cavill's departure from Superman, he will not be reprising his role as Geralt.

The Witcher season 3 OTT Release: Where to Watch

To watch The Witcher Season 3, fans can tune in to Netflix. The season has been divided into two volumes, with Volume 1 premiering exclusively on Netflix on June 29. Volume 2, consisting of episodes six to eight, will be available for streaming on July 27.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 16:01 IST
