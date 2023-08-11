Home Tech News This 1940 solar storm was so severe it made metal wires crackle; Know all about this ‘Sunspot tornado’

This 1940 solar storm was so severe it made metal wires crackle; Know all about this ‘Sunspot tornado’

In March 1940, a solar storm struck the Earth that was so intense that it made metal wires crackle and disrupted phone lines and telegraph services for 5 hours. Know the impact of the Sunspot tornado.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 15:57 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar flare
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar flare
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar Storm
View all Images
Know all about the devastating 1940 solar storm. (Pixabay)

The most recent example of a solar storm that caused damage to Earth's infrastructure was in February 2022 when some of the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX were trapped in the drag caused by the energized particles in the upper atmosphere, and crashed. However, it is nothing in comparison to the storm that struck the Earth in March 1940. This solar storm was so powerful that it made metal wires crackle due to excessive static electricity and disrupted phone lines and telegraph services for 5 hours. The New York Times called it a ‘Sunspot tornado', and it remains as an example of what can happen when a solar storm really shows its wrath. Let us take a look. 

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “On March 24, 1940, a solar storm hit Earth so hard it made copper wires in the United States crackle with 800 volts of electricity. A New York Times headline declared that a "sunspot tornado" had arrived, playing havoc with any signal that had to travel through metal wires”. The report also attached a newspaper article from that day which highlighted that shortwave communication, police and press teletypes were also affected during the story. 

The terrifying solar storm of 1940

This storm was so extreme that for the few hours it was active, it blocked all forms of long-distance communication. Further, it was reported that more than a million telephones and teletypes were affected during the storm. In fact, the accumulation of static charge was so high near the surface level that copper and other metal wires began crackling due to its impact.

Such a storm, today, would damage large satellites, disrupt GPS and mobile networks, impact power grids, and even affect ground-based electronics. 

A question that arises is if this storm was so powerful, how come we don't hear about it as much as we do about the Carrington event or the Halloween solar storm? The answer has to do with history. In 1940, theWorld War II was going on and the US was about to jump into action. So, it is no surprise that a minor inconvenience like that was not on people's minds. 

And if you think such a solar storm cannot occur today, you would be mistaken. Just this year, we have seen two CME clouds that carried enough charge within it to spark a similar storm. But luckily, neither of them was Earth-directed. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 15:57 IST

More From This Section

Take a virtual tour of the Sun with NASA's 3D Sun app
11 August 2023
95-feet asteroid set for close approach with Earth! Check speed, size and more
11 August 2023
Perseids Meteor shower: Check when, where and how to watch online
11 August 2023
One giant step: Moon race hots up
11 August 2023
James Webb Space Telescope sees farthest star ‘Earendel’ in new light; NASA shares photo
10 August 2023
Top 5 NASA apps to explore the universe with
10 August 2023
Silicate asteroid bigger than Empire State Building racing towards Earth
10 August 2023
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it's even better this year
10 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets