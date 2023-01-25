    Trending News

    This asteroid will come EXTREMELY close to the Earth on Friday; Know how to watch it

    The asteroid 2023 BU is going to come as close as 3,500 kilometers to the Earth, leaving even some satellites behind. Find out how to watch
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 19:27 IST
    Asteroid fun facts in pics: NASA reveals all you need to know
    Asteroid and Earth
    1/5 Space is full of objects, out of which only a few have been discovered. Asteroids are some of these objects. If you are not aware about the dangerous objects called asteroids, here are some facts you should know. First, did you know that asteroids are sometimes called minor planets? Well, they are. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Differences between an Asteroid, Comet, Meteoroid, Meteor and Meteorite: According to the information provided by NASA, Asteroid is a relatively small, inactive, rocky body orbiting the Sun. Comet is a relatively small, at times active, object whose ice can vaporize in sunlight forming an atmosphere (coma) of dust and gas and, sometimes, a tail of dust and/or gas. Meteoroid is a small particle from a comet or asteroid orbiting the Sun. Meteor is the light phenomena which results when a meteoroid enters the Earth's atmosphere and vaporizes, in short, a shooting star. While, Meteorite is a meteoroid that survives its passage through the Earth's atmosphere and lands upon the Earth's surface. (NASA)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid: Size, frequency and impact- More than 100 tons of dust and sand sized particles are bombarded towards Earth everyday, according to NASA. While, about once a year, an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth's atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before reaching the surface. Every 2,000 years or so, a meteoroid the size of a football field hits Earth and causes significant damage to the area. Only once every few million years, an object large enough to threaten Earth's civilization comes along. Impact craters on Earth, the moon and other planetary bodies are evidence of these occurrences. Space rocks smaller than about 25 meters (about 82 feet) will most likely burn up as they enter the Earth's atmosphere and cause little or no damage. By comparison, asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across. (NASA)
    Asteroid
    4/5 How is an Asteroid Orbit Calculated? An asteroid's orbit is computed by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object. That is, the object's computed path about the sun is adjusted until the predictions of where the asteroid should have appeared in the sky at several observed times match the positions where the object was actually observed to be at those same times. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    5/5 What is NASA doing to find and learn more about potentially hazardous asteroids and comets? NASA has established a Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), managed in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The PDCO ensures the early detection of potentially hazardous objects (PHOs) - asteroids and comets whose orbits are predicted to bring them within 0.05 Astronomical Units of Earth (5 million miles or 8 million kilometers) and of a size large enough to reach Earth's surface - that is, greater than approximately 30 to 50 meters. NASA tracks and characterizes these objects and issues warnings about potential impacts, providing timely and accurate information. NASA also leads the coordination of U.S. Government planning for response to an actual impact threat. (AFP)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Know how to watch the close flyby of the asteroid 2023 BU which will soon visit the Earth. (Pixabay)

    n just a couple of days, the Earth is going to witness a rare event. An asteroid is going to make a close approach to our planet. But it will be unlike anything we have seen recently. And that's because the asteroid is going to come closer to the Earth than some of our geosynchronous satellites. The flyby of the asteroid 2022 BU is going to be the fourth closest approach of a space rock since 1900, according to NASA. This is an incredibly rare opportunity and you should not miss out on watching it move across the sky. Find out how to watch it.

    Asteroid 2022 BU: Details

    The asteroid is 82-foot wide. It was first spotted on January 21 by Gennadiy Borisov. As per NASA Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid will make its closest approach to our planet at 2:47 AM IST on January 27 (4:17 PM EST, January 26 for USA) . During that time, the 2023 BU will fly past our Earth at the speed of 53,591 kilometers per hour at a distance of 3,500 kilometers above the sea level.

    While some have expressed concerns around the asteroid striking our planet, astronomers believe that there is no risk of a collision this time around and a safe passage of the asteroid is expected.

    How to watch the asteroid

    While the usual method of setting up a telescope in a low-light area and following the exact coordinates of the asteroid works, most do not have the instruments or the opportunity to watch it that way. For all of you, The Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a webcast through which you can watch the asteroid flyby from the comfort of your home.

    The webcast will begin at 12:45 AM IST on January 27 (2:15 PM EST, Jan 26 for USA) and continue till the flyby is done. If you are interested, you can watch the livestream directly on the website by clicking here or on its YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 19:26 IST
