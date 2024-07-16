 This Google Gemini-powered AI feature will soon allow you to create office presentations in minutes | Tech News
Google Vids is a new Gemini AI-powered feature that makes it easier to create video presentations using prompts, images, and pre-existing slides. Here's what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 11:44 IST
Google Gemini Vids AI
Google Vids AI, powered by Gemini, is available for Gemini Alpha and Workspace Labs users. (Google)

Google Vids Gemini Feature: How often in your professional career have you wondered if you could quickly finish your presentation work to take a breather? But alas, the grind never stops, and you end up spending hours creating presentations and nowadays, even videos for shareholders, bosses, and more. This is where generative AI can step in and make life easier for corporate employees and creatives around the world. Fortunately, Google seems to be focusing on exactly that and has announced that Google Vids is now rolling out, after being announced earlier this year. It is a feature of the Google Workspace Labs and according to Google, it is an "AI-powered video creation app designed for work." Google says the app integrates deeply with the everyday Workspace suite its users use.

Google Vids AI: How It Works

Using Gemini in Vids, you can create videos in minutes using text-based prompts. But unlike something like OpenAI's Sora, here you can add your data—images, slides, videos, and more—to create a more personalised video. Additionally, you can use available templates as a reference point to get things done quickly.

Google says that Vids also includes a stock content library from which you can add GIFs, images, stickers, music, and sound effects. Moreover, you can easily record yourself, your audio, your screen, or even a combination of these to work more efficiently. Once you have finished working on a video, you can export it as an MP4 file or simply create a shareable link to view on any device. However, if you are looking to create a video longer than 10 minutes, you won't be able to as the tool is limited to creating videos that are 10 minutes in length.

Google Vids: Who Is Eligible to Use It, Availability

It is worth noting that Google has clarified that only users with access to Gemini Alpha and Workspace Labs can 'create a video or copy videos shared with them.' However, all users with a Google account can view or collaborate on a video.

It should be noted that this is a gradual rollout, and this feature may not be available to you at the moment. However, it will eventually be rolled out to all eligible users.

Having said that, this seems like an ideal tool to quickly create mood board presentations, and pitches, and will help not only corporate workers for enterprise, but creatives too for pitching work to clients.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 11:42 IST
