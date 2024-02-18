 "This soft serve machine is not broken," says NASA, shares image taken from ISS on Instagram | Tech News
NASA captured a stunning image of Earth from the International Space Station, showing frozen seawater swirls along Labrador coast

Feb 18 2024
NASA recently shared a breathtaking image of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS), revealing an incredible sight of frozen seawater. Captured on February 3, 2024, the image showcases a stunning display of sea ice swirls along the coast of Labrador in eastern Canada.

In a witty caption, NASA wrote, “This soft serve machine is not broken,” referring to the resemblance of the frozen seawater swirls to soft serve ice cream. The threads of sea ice trace ocean currents, forming intricate patterns that are visible from space.

Ocean currents play a crucial role in shaping these ice formations, stirring ice chunks into circular vortices known as eddies. These eddies occur along boundaries between cold and warm ocean currents, particularly in the spring and fall seasons. However, specific conditions are required for ice eddies to form, where it must be warm enough for the ice to fragment but cool enough for it to remain frozen.

The unique perspective offered by the ISS allows astronauts to observe natural processes that are otherwise impossible to see from the ground. The image, which showcases the beauty and complexity of Earth's natural phenomena, was met with awe and admiration on social media.

Since its posting on Instagram, the image has gained over 410,000 likes and numerous comments from users expressing their wonder and appreciation. Comments ranged from "Cloud soft serve" to "Simply wow," highlighting the universal appeal of the stunning image.

Through their remarkable photographs and engaging captions, NASA continues to inspire and educate audiences worldwide, fostering a deeper appreciation for the wonders of our planet and the vast universe beyond.

