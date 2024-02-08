 Total solar eclipse 2024: From date, location to significance, know all about the solar eclipse of April 8 | Tech News
A total solar eclipse is happening on April 8, providing a unique opportunity to study the Sun's corona, says NASA. Know all about it.

Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 16:52 IST
The total solar eclipse will be visible from various cities, according to NASA.
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will blanket the sky for the first time since 2017. It is one of the most significant celestial events. NASA says this total solar eclipse will cross North America, among other regions. Know all about this total solar eclipse.

When is the total solar eclipse taking place?

NASA says the total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first location to witness the total solar eclipse. Following that, it will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. That means cities such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York will witness the eclipse.

NASA says the path of totality will be around 16,000 kilometers long and 185 kilometers wide. According to timeanddate.com, the total solar eclipse of April 8 is expected to last 4 minutes and 28 seconds, depending on the location of the totality.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon, according to NASA. There are multiple types of solar eclipses – Annular, Total and Partial. The total solar eclipse, which is set to take place on April 8, occurs when the Moon completely blocks the visible surface of the Sun.

A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to study the Sun's corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.

How to see the total solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses should not be viewed directly with the naked eye, however, total solar eclipses are different. During a brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, viewers can remove the glasses and watch the mesmerising solar corona with naked eyes. NASA says it is the only type of eclipse where eclipse glasses can be temporarily removed.

