Total solar eclipse 2024: From date, location to significance, know all about the solar eclipse of April 8

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will blanket the sky for the first time since 2017. It is one of the most significant celestial events. NASA says this total solar eclipse will cross North America, among other regions. Know all about this total solar eclipse.

When is the total solar eclipse taking place?

NASA says the total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first location to witness the total solar eclipse. Following that, it will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. That means cities such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York will witness the eclipse.

NASA says the path of totality will be around 16,000 kilometers long and 185 kilometers wide. According to timeanddate.com, the total solar eclipse of April 8 is expected to last 4 minutes and 28 seconds, depending on the location of the totality.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon, according to NASA. There are multiple types of solar eclipses – Annular, Total and Partial. The total solar eclipse, which is set to take place on April 8, occurs when the Moon completely blocks the visible surface of the Sun.

A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to study the Sun's corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.

How to see the total solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses should not be viewed directly with the naked eye, however, total solar eclipses are different. During a brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, viewers can remove the glasses and watch the mesmerising solar corona with naked eyes. NASA says it is the only type of eclipse where eclipse glasses can be temporarily removed.

Also, read these top stories today:

Cookies are crumbling! The little data files that helped companies stalk users around the web are vanishing. But that doesn't mean a return to privacy. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Meta will challenge the EU! Meta announced on Wednesday it would challenge in court an EU demand for fees under a content moderation law, which is its legal weaponry to rein in Big Tech. Read all about it here.

Microsoft to cut more jobs! The FTC seeks a response after Microsoft's plans surfaced revealing that the Satya Nadella-led company aims to cut 1900 jobs from the newly acquired Activision Blizzard. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!