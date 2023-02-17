    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Two asteroids set to buzz Earth, NASA warns

    Two asteroids set to buzz Earth, NASA warns

    NASA has warned about two asteroids that are set to make an alarmingly close approach towards Earth. Should you worry?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 18:12 IST
    Asteroid in Pics: 5 space rocks set to buzz Earth closely today
    asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2022 YY6 - A 65 feet wide asteroid that is nearly as big as a house, will fly past Earth by a very close margin today, January 2. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2022 YY6, will make its closest approach with the planet at an extremely close distance of just 814,000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 72956 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2022 YP5 – Another humongous asteroid named 2022 YP5 will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of 2.9 million kilometers. NASA claims that the asteroid is almost the size of a house with a width of 43 feet and it is travelling at a speed of 17243 kilometers per hour towards the planet!  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 YU3 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2022 YU3. This asteroid is huge with a width of 76 feet, making it nearly as big as an aircraft! It is expected to fly past Earth closely today, January 2 at a distance of 3.7 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 25682 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2022 YT3 – Another asteroid, with a size between 49 feet and 134 feet, is all set to make a close approach to Earth today. The speeding space rock, called Asteroid 2022 YT3, will pass the planet at a distance of 4.2 million kilometers. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is moving towards Earth at a staggering speed of 23181 kilometers per hour!  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2021 NF - The fifth and largest asteroid, with a size ranging between 98 feet and 219 feet, is named Asteroid 2021 NF and will be making its closest Earth approach today, January 2. It will come as close as 6.8 million kilometers, according to NASA JPL. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 40776 kilometers per hour towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Two asteroids will make an extremely close approach towards Earth today. (Wikimedia Commons)

    Two asteroids are hurtling towards Earth at a terrifying pace, NASA has revealed. According to CNEOS data, the first asteroid, named 2020 DG4, which is about 25-foot in diameter, roughly the size of a bus, is moving at a rapid speed of 24,913 kilometres per hour. The second asteroid, named 2023 CW2, a 14-foot space rock, is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 8,112 kilometres per hour. Despite their small sizes, you may be wondering why have they become a cause for concern.

    The main concern is the close proximity of the asteroids to Earth. According to NASA's asteroid data tracking page, Asteroid 2020 DG4 will come alarmingly close to Earth on February 17, at a distance of only 343,000 miles. Similarly, asteroid 2023 CW2 will be just 387,000 miles away from Earth, which is only slightly farther than the distance between Earth and the Moon. The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 239,000 miles.

    The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies maintains a list of near-Earth objects that are likely to make close approaches to Earth in order to detect any potential dangers ahead of time. NASA's JPL has classified all space rocks that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size greater than approximately 150 meters as "potentially hazardous objects." This is precisely what makes the small asteroid a potential threat to Earth.

    How NASA tracks asteroids

    NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data for NEOs that come close enough to Earth to be observed.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 18:12 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles