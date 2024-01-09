Two asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, and other details

When NASA's telescopes track a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), astronomers measure the asteroid's observed positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses that data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, according to NASA. 2024 has begun multiple asteroid approaches in the first two days, and the trend is set to continue today. Not one, but two asteroids are expected to fly past Earth at close quarters today, January 9. Check details.

Asteroid 2024 AS1: Details

The first asteroid to pass Earth today has been designated Asteroid 2024 AS1 by NASA CNEOS. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 580,000 kilometers. As per NASA, it is travelling in its orbit at a speed of 60425 kilometers per hour which is much faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

In terms of size, is it just 39 feet wide, making it almost as big as a bus. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroid 2023 XN13: Details

The second asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 XN13, will pass Earth at a slower speed of 5177 kilometers per hour. NASA expects this space rock to fly past Earth at a close margin of approximately 6 million kilometers today, January 5.

In terms of size, Asteroid 2023 XN13 is even smaller, with a width of just 26 feet. It also belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.

It is important to note that while both asteroids have been termed as Near-Earth Asteroids due to their close distance of passing, they are not expected to actually impact the planet.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!