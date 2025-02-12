Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new offering for users looking to access multiple OTT platforms without the burden of individual subscriptions. Through the Vi Movies & TV app, customers can now stream content from 17 popular streaming platforms under a single subscription. This initiative aims to provide an affordable and convenient solution for users who want access to a wide range of content.

How the Vi Movies & TV App Works

The Vi Movies & TV app works as an all-in-one platform, consolidating several well-known OTT services into one easy-to-use app. With this plan, subscribers can enjoy popular platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and Lionsgate Play. The service also includes regional streaming options like ManoramaMAX, NammaFlix, Sun NXT, and Klikk, catering to audiences interested in content in different languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and South Indian languages.

In addition to regional and mainstream entertainment, the service offers sports coverage with platforms like FanCode and live sports events available through Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV. For fans of K-Dramas, Playflix provides a dedicated selection, while Lionsgate Play brings Hollywood content to the app.

Vi's OTT Bundle Plans

Vi's app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, allowing users to enjoy content across mobile and TV screens. Users can select from Prepaid plans starting at Rs. 154 or Postpaid plans beginning at Rs. 199, depending on their preferences.

To get started, users need to create an account after selecting their plan and can begin watching immediately. The app offers the flexibility of multi-device streaming and extra mobile data to enhance the viewing experience.

By offering a broad selection of regional, international, and sports content, Vi Movies & TV meets the growing demand for diverse entertainment. As OTT viewership continues to rise, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Vi's platform makes premium content more accessible and affordable to a wider audience.