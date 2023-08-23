Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula

James Webb Space Telescope has captured breathtaking images of mysterious celestial objects. It is interesting and scary to see objects floating in space. Recently, NASA's Webb captured another image of the final stages of a dying star, Ring Nebula. These nebulas are large clouds of dust in space. Scientists denote the object as the best example of a planetary nebula. Check out more about the newfound space object.

About Ring Nebula

According to an ESA report. Nebula captured by the Webb telescope is roughly 2,500 light-years away from Earth and is known as M57 (Messier 57). The images showcase new insights from both infrared observations. With NIRCam (Near-InfraRed Camera), the fine details of the filament pattern in the inner ring are visible, whereas the MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument) image brings out specific features in the outer areas of the nebula's ring.

Scientist explains that the image showed a bright ring which is developed with 20,000 individual clumps of dense molecular hydrogen gas called globules. A small portion within the ring emits light due to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, also known as PAHs. The outer ring formation is the cause of the star present in the centre of the nebula. As per reports, the arcs present in the outer ring form every 280 years. ESA relates the nebula with a distorted doughnut and its colourful outer gas formed due to the dying star which will become a small and hot white dwarf.

As per scientists, a variety of shapes and arrangements can be observed in planetary nebulae, with some displaying luminous rings, dense clouds, and more. According to Roger Wesson from Cardiff University such planetary nebulae used to be simple, round objects with a single dying star at the centre. They were known for their weird appearance which was very similar to a planet. Now, due to immense heat and gas, nebulas emit colourful gas-like clouds.

Now, with the images and more research, scientists aim to study about nebulas evolution, formation, structure and physical structure.