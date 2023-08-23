Home Tech News Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula

Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula

James Webb Space Telescope captures detailed images of Ring Nebula, which shows the final stage of a dying star.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 16:24 IST
Check out Ring Nebula images captured by Webb telescope.
Check out Ring Nebula images captured by Webb telescope. (NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope)
Check out Ring Nebula images captured by Webb telescope.
Check out Ring Nebula images captured by Webb telescope. (NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope)

James Webb Space Telescope has captured breathtaking images of mysterious celestial objects. It is interesting and scary to see objects floating in space. Recently, NASA's Webb captured another image of the final stages of a dying star, Ring Nebula. These nebulas are large clouds of dust in space. Scientists denote the object as the best example of a planetary nebula. Check out more about the newfound space object.

About Ring Nebula

According to an ESA report. Nebula captured by the Webb telescope is roughly 2,500 light-years away from Earth and is known as M57 (Messier 57). The images showcase new insights from both infrared observations. With NIRCam (Near-InfraRed Camera), the fine details of the filament pattern in the inner ring are visible, whereas the MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument) image brings out specific features in the outer areas of the nebula's ring.

Scientist explains that the image showed a bright ring which is developed with 20,000 individual clumps of dense molecular hydrogen gas called globules. A small portion within the ring emits light due to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, also known as PAHs. The outer ring formation is the cause of the star present in the centre of the nebula. As per reports, the arcs present in the outer ring form every 280 years. ESA relates the nebula with a distorted doughnut and its colourful outer gas formed due to the dying star which will become a small and hot white dwarf.

As per scientists, a variety of shapes and arrangements can be observed in planetary nebulae, with some displaying luminous rings, dense clouds, and more. According to Roger Wesson from Cardiff University such planetary nebulae used to be simple, round objects with a single dying star at the centre. They were known for their weird appearance which was very similar to a planet. Now, due to immense heat and gas, nebulas emit colourful gas-like clouds.

Now, with the images and more research, scientists aim to study about nebulas evolution, formation, structure and physical structure.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 16:23 IST

More From This Section

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing
23 August 2023
A packed launch schedule for ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission
23 August 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely today! NASA tracks its size, speed
23 August 2023
How satellites are helping farmers adapt to global warming
23 August 2023
Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks
22 August 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Tech involved in India's historic lunar mission
22 August 2023
Solar cycle: When the Sun tore away Neptune’s clouds and Hubble Telescope recorded it
22 August 2023
180-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth, NASA says; Know all the details
22 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets