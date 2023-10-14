Icon
Home Tech News Western Hemisphere readies for a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse

Western Hemisphere readies for a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse

Skygazers across the Americas are in for a celestial treat on Saturday: an annular solar eclipse.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 15:12 IST
Icon
Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet. (AP)
Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet. (AP)

Skygazers across the Americas are in for a celestial treat on Saturday: an annular solar eclipse.

These occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet. Since it is so distant, it doesn't cover the Sun completely, creating a "ring of fire" effect.

In the United States, the most striking "path of the annularity" will cross a handful of major cities, including Eugene, Oregon, Alburquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, between 9:15 am to 11:50 am in local time zones, according to NASA, with partial eclipse phases lasting an hour or two before and after.

At any given location, it will be visible from between 30 seconds and five minutes -- but people are urged to take safety precautions and use solar viewing glasses, and never regular sunglasses, to preserve their vision.

"Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer -- the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," NASA says.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Next it will cross Mexico and Central America, then into South America through Colombia and northern Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

For those not lucky enough to be in the path of this special astronomical transit, NASA is also planning a live broadcast on nasa.gov/nasatv/ from 11:30am to 1:15 pm eastern time (1530 to 1715 GMT) from Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as Carville, Texas and White Sands New Mexico.

- Sounding rockets -

The event also serves as a dress rehearsal before a total eclipse set for April 2024.

Both eclipses are going to be "absolutely breathtaking for science," said Madhulika Guhathakurta, a heliophysics program scientist.

Solar eclipses have a noticeable effect on the upper atmosphere, such as the ionosphere which is full of charged particles and responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves.

"Although the atmospheric effects of solar eclipses have been studied for over 50 years, many unanswered questions remain," said Guhathakurta.

To study these effects, NASA will launch three rockets from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to gather data on the electric and magnetic fields, electron density, and temperature.

A total eclipse took place in 2017 in the United States. After next April's total eclipse, the next one will take place in 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 15:12 IST

More From This Section

Icon
If Psyche were mineable, its iron, nickel and gold deposits could be worth an eye-watering $10,000 quadrillion.n
Five things to know about NASA's mission to a metal world
14 October 2023
Differences between Aditya-L1 mission by ISRO and Parker Solar Probe by NASA, the 2 Sun-studying spacecraft with unique objectives and approaches.
What makes Aditya-L1 mission by ISRO different from Parker Solar Probe by NASA?
14 October 2023
According to a report by Spaceweather.com, a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near the magnetosphere of the Earth due to the intermixing of slow and fast-moving solar winds which can further lead to geomagnetic storms.&nbsp;
Geomagnetic storm could hit the Earth tonight; Know the risk
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TB4 – Asteroid 2023 TB4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, October 13. In terms of size, it is between 36 feet and 82 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 38220 kilometers per hour.
1410-foot asteroid among 4 other asteroids set to come close to Earth today! NASA reveals details
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC5 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
This asteroid got horrifyingly close to Earth, just 4000km, NASA says
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TC1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
House-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth for close approach, NASA reveals
13 October 2023
Shockingly, Asteroid Bennu, whose samples reached Earth last month, has a 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195.
Wow! NASA finds building blocks of LIFE in Bennu Asteroid sample!
12 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TV3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Wow! Asteroid 2023 TV3 to pass Earth 4 times closer than the Moon! Know details
12 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon