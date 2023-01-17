    Trending News

    Home Tech News Will an asteroid STRIKE Earth? Indian scientist reveals shocking truth

    Will an asteroid STRIKE Earth? Indian scientist reveals shocking truth

    Asteroids pose a clear and present danger to Earth. There have been many asteroid strikes and space agencies are finding new space rocks all the time. So, will an asteroid strike Earth?
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 15:44 IST
    DANGER! 420-foot Asteroid on its way to Earth! Know when, speed, other details
    Asteroid 2023 AH
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 AH: It is a bus sized asteroid of 20 foot is travelling towards Earth at a great speed of 17208 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth today, January 15, at a distance of 708000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
    Asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 AK: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet today. NASA has informed that this 32 foot asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1520000 kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 40392 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid 2023 AX
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 AX: NASA has warned that a 29 foot bus sized asteroid named 2023 AX will be nearing Earth on Monday, January 16. According to the research organisation, the asteroid is travelling at a speed of 14220 kilometers per hour. The bus-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1700000 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid 2012 BV13
    4/5 Asteroid 2012 BV13: January 16 will be witnessing another massive asteroid racing towards planet Earth named 2012 BV13. It is a 420 foot building sized asteroid. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 4660000 kilometers at a high speed of 24048 kilometers per hour.
    Asteroid 2023 AQ
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 AQ: The 320 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 4180000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 89928 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    View all Images
    Indian meteor scientist Aswin Sekhar reveals if Earth is safe from Asteroid strike or not. (WikiMedia Commons)

    Did you know that space debris as small as grains of sand or pebbles in their thousands hit the Earth's atmosphere every day? The atmosphere works as a shield, burning up these space rocks. But this is not the case every time. Sometimes, there are meteors in our night sky which burn up high in the atmosphere, but other times huge asteroids actually manage to strike the Earth. One such catastrophic incident happened around 66 million years ago, which is said to have killed off the entire species of dinosaurs. It is known as the Chicxulub event. The asteroid was 15-km wide and it hit the area known as Chicxulub, which is centred on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico.

    However, this wasn't the only asteroid strike in history, which had a devastating effect on Earth. In fact, another asteroid event in recent recorded history happened in 1908, when a 60-metre wide asteroid exploded near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Eastern Siberia, Russia. Known as the Tunguska event, it had flattened 2150 square kilometres of forests. Another asteroid strike on Earth was reported in Chelyabinsk on February 15, 2013. It recorded a 20-metre wide asteroid exploding that damaged nearly 8000 buildings and hundreds of people were injured.

    So, is Earth not safe from an asteroid strike?

    “...we could always have an unexpected asteroid visiting us at some point without much warning. That, I think, is the biggest risk to Earth,” Aswin Sekhar, India's first professional meteorologist, told Onmanorama.

    The Indian scientist believes that there are still a lot of undiscovered objects in space which can make close approaches to Earth at any point of time. Scarily, he adds, “We don't know whether any of them have a trajectory that can collide with the Earth.”

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 15:41 IST
