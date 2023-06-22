Home Tech News With Modi in US, here is what India and US are set to sign - space, 6G to AI, check all details

With Modi in US, here is what India and US are set to sign - space, 6G to AI, check all details

  • With PM Modi in US, India to sign Artemis Accords, send joint mission to the International Space Station, says White House.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 00:00 IST
PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC, (PTI)

India and the US are all set to ink a permanent partnership that spans both the Earth and beyond into space. It has been revelaed that India will sign the non-binding Artemis Accords that entails civil space exploration and use. And yes, there will be an India-US joint space mission to the International Space Station too. This was agreed to by both the US space agency NASA and India's space agency ISRO. The joint mission to the ISS will happen as early as in 2024, the White House said today.

“On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” a senior Biden administration official said before the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

What are Artemis Accords

These are principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use. These are totally non-boinding in nature. Notably, it is also a US-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025. However, it will extend its scope to beyond moon and also target exploration of Mars and beyond.

Chip assembly facility

Not just space exploration, Micron Technology alongwith the Indian National Semiconductor Mission announced an over $800 mn investment. With financial support from India, this fund will create a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Training Indian engineers

Apart from this, a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers is intended to be implemented to increase India's semiconductor workforce.

Artificial intelligence

From space, chips, engineers and on to artificial intelligence, the list of joint efforts is a long one. “On advanced computing, artificial intelligence and quantum information science, India and the United States have first established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism,” said the official.

Telecommunications 

The two countries are working together on 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

India's 5G and 6G and the US Next G alliance will be leading a new public-private Cooperation forum as well. The US will also be welcoming Indian participation in the US rip and replace programme that removes telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 23:36 IST

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 23:36 IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

