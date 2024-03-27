 Vivo T3 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoT3256GB_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
VivoT3256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
VivoT3256GB_RAM_8GB
Release date : 27 Mar 2024

Vivo T3 256GB

Vivo T3 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T3 256GB now with free delivery.
Cosmic Blue Crystal Flake
128 GB 256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Vivo T3 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo T3 256GB in India is Rs. 21,999.  This is the Vivo T3 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue. The status of Vivo T3 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Vivo T3 256gb Latest Update

Vivo T3 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 44W

  • Colours

    Crystal Flake, Cosmic Blue

  • Thickness

    7.83 mm

  • Weight

    185.5 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    163.17 mm

  • Width

    75.81 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.9 %

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.83 %

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    March 27, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Sensor

    IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.984 W/kg, Body: 0.943 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G610 MC4

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

