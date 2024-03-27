Vivo T3 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Vivo T3 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T3 256GB now with free delivery.
Cosmic Blue
Crystal Flake
128 GB256 GB
Vivo T3 256GB Variants & Price
The price for the Vivo T3 256GB in India is Rs. 21,999. This is the Vivo T3 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in thefollowing colors: Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue. The status of Vivo T3 256GB is Out of Stock.