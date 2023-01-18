Vivo V23 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V23 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V23 Pro 5G now with free delivery.