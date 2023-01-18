 Vivo V7 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V7 Plus

    Vivo V7 Plus is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 20,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3225 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V7 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹20,900
    64 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    24 MP
    3225 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Vivo V7 Plus Price in India

    Vivo V7 Plus price in India starts at Rs.20,900. The lowest price of Vivo V7 Plus is Rs.21,300 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V7 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 24 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 3225 mAh
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3225 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 160 grams
    • 155.8 mm
    • Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Infinite Red, Energetic Blue
    • 7.7 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 78.51 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • V7 Plus
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • No
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Vivo X20 Plus
    • September 15, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 1.180 W/kg, Body: 0.727 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 52.2 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo V7 Plus