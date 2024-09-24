 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise Pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts | Wearables News
Looking for great deals on smartwatches? The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers discounts on popular models, from the Apple Watch SE to budget-friendly options.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 18:35 IST
1/5 In a bold move for a charitable cause, Apple has launched the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup - the (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9. This new variant not only adds a splash of colour to Apple's collection but also stands as a symbol of support in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Apple has rolled out the smartwatch after the sale season is over and the Christmas season of giving is rolling round. (Amazon.com)
2/5 Design and Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red boasts a stunning red aluminium case paired with a matching Sport Band, creating a visually striking ensemble. Exclusive red watch faces, such as the Solar Analog customised for World AIDS Day, enhance the overall vibrancy of the smartwatch.  (Amazon.com)
3/5 Performance: Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 9 maintains the high-performance standards of its predecessors. Powered by the new S9 chip and quad-core neural engine, users can expect faster processing and improved overall performance. Noteworthy improvements include an 18-hour battery life, 25 percent enhanced dictation accuracy, and a 30 percent boost in speed compared to the previous Series 8.* (Amazon.com)
4/5 Display and Functionality: The Apple Watch Series 9 Series 9 boasts a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, doubling that of its predecessor. A notable addition is the new double-tap gesture, allowing wearers to control watch functions without touching the screen. These advancements contribute to a more intuitive and responsive user experience. (Amazon.com)
5/5 Availability and Charitable Contribution: You can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red through Apple's online store and retail outlets. Priced at Rs. 41900 in India and $399 in the US, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Global Fund, supporting HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple's long standing partnership with (RED) since 2006 now extends to the Series 9, joining the existing (Product) Red variants for the iPhone lineup. (Amazon.com)
Amazon is offering early discounts on top brands smartwatches, including Apple Watch SE, Amazfit GTR 2, Noise Pro 5 and more ahead of Great Indian Festival 2024. (Pexels)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to begin, with early deals on smartwatches already drawing interest. Customers can find significant discounts on a variety of smartwatches, making it an excellent time to upgrade or purchase new wearable technology. From the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) to budget options like the Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch, the festival caters to diverse consumer needs.

The sale features smartwatches designed for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike. These devices come equipped with features such as heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and smartphone connectivity. With major brands involved and discounts currently available, shoppers can take advantage of attractive prices on these high-tech devices. Prepare to explore early deals before the main event of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Also read: 4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

B0CHY4KRBT-1

Apple remains a leading brand for smartwatches. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) combines functionality with an appealing design. This smartwatch offers fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, and heart rate monitoring, delivering accurate data right on your wrist. The Emergency SOS feature allows quick connections to friends and family in critical situations. The watch integrates seamlessly with other Apple devices, enabling automatic unlocking of Macs and easy device location. This model also withstands water activities, making it suitable for various environments.

Also read: iPhone 15 at 50000 in Flipkart sale? Will e-commerce giant surprise us again

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

B0CFYM8ZY9-2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max showcases a rectangular design and a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, providing clear visuals. This smartwatch includes health tracking tools such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and stress monitoring. Users can customise the lower button for easy access to frequently used features. Syncing the device with a smartphone enables quick communication, while its step and calorie tracking functions provide effortless monitoring of daily activities. This smartwatch is compatible with laptops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring users stay connected.

Titan Crest Premium Mesh Strap Smartwatch

B0CLRC13BP-3

The Titan Crest Smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. It features an automatic stress monitor, continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and a sleep monitor with REM analysis. This versatile device also offers gaming capabilities for users on the go. With a battery life of 5-7 days and over 100 customizable watch faces, it suits a wide audience. The 1.43-inch AMOLED screen provides clear readability and enhances the overall user experience.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm

B09XXJMX1D-4

This Amazfit smartwatch sees a significant discount during the Amazon Sale, with 53% off. The HD AMOLED display ensures visibility for notifications and other data. Built-in GPS allows users to track distance without needing their phone. It also offers various health and fitness features, including SpO2 monitoring, a stress tracker, and heart rate monitoring. With more than 90 sports modes, it is an excellent choice for athletes. The device boasts water resistance up to 5 ATM and connects via Bluetooth. Users can choose from over 50 customizable watch faces, reflecting its durable design.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Check out top deals on TWS earbuds

Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch

B0CFYN384F-5

The Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch is available at a remarkable 61% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale. This budget-friendly option features an AMOLED display for clear visibility of stats. Users can receive real-time updates on weather, air quality, and time directly on their wrist. The SOS feature allows users to save up to five emergency contacts for quick assistance. It also supports text message replies with emojis for a personal touch. With over 100 sports modes, the smartwatch offers gaming options and includes a built-in microphone and customizable button for added convenience.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 18:35 IST
