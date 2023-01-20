 Xiaomi Redmi 10a Sport Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10A Sport

    Xiaomi Redmi 10A Sport is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 11,499 M.R.P. ₹18,999
    Xiaomi Redmi 10a Sport Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 77 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 194 grams
    • Slate Grey, Sea Blue, Charcoal Black
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.08 %
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • July 25, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • Android v11
    • Redmi 10A Sport
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 10a Sport