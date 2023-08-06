 Xiaomi Redmi 9i Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Xiaomi Redmi 9i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9i from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9i now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,299
64 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Key Specs
₹8,299
64 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
13 MP
5000 mAh
Add to compare
Xiaomi Redmi 9i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 77.07 mm
  • 9 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Midnight Black, Sea Blue,Nature Green
  • 164.9 mm
  • 194 grams
Display
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 81.01 %
  • 270 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
General
  • MIUI
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Xiaomi
  • No
  • September 15, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Redmi 9i
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.528 W/kg, Body: 0.791 W/kg
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio G25
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Redmi 9i FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9I in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 9I price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9I?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9I?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9I Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi 9I Waterproof?

View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i