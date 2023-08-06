Xiaomi Redmi 9i Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 9i Xiaomi Redmi 9i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9i from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9i now with free delivery.