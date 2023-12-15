 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,690 in India with 100 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 15 December 2023
Key Specs
₹13,690 (speculated)
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833
100 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in India is Rs. 13,690.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sand White, Midnight Black and Time Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sand White, Midnight Black, Time Blue
Upcoming

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Full Specifications

Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 11000 x 9100 Pixels
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Sand White, Midnight Black, Time Blue
  • 173.5 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 7.6 mm
  • 74.9 mm
  • 161.1 mm
Display
  • 89.02 %
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 395 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 1000 nits
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • MIUI
  • December 14, 2023 (Expected)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • No
  • 128 GB
More from Xiaomi
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
₹ 7,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
₹ 28,999
Xiaomi Redmi 12 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, Jade lack
₹ 11,499
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, Jade Black
₹ 15,499
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Competitors
POCO M5 Pro 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹ 14,490
Samsung Galaxy A13s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
₹ 13,000
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
₹ 12,264
Samsung Galaxy F13
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, Waterfall Blue
₹ 9,199
Lava Iris 504Q Plus
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Grey, White
₹ 12,000
Tecno Spark 11 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹ 14,790
Moto G Play 2022
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
₹ 12,990
TCL 40 XE
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black
₹ 13,990
Honor Play 7T
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Silver
₹ 13,190
HTC Wildfire E Star
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
₹ 11,990
Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launching soon! Check release date, specs, design, more
15 Sep 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 13