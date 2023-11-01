Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.3 inches (16 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Front Camera 20 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 in India is Rs. 21,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 20 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.3 inches (16 cm)

Front Camera 20 MP

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Battery 4000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4000 mAh

Type Li-ion Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 20 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 418 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.3 inches (16 cm) General Custom UI MIUI

Operating System Android v11

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Graphics Adreno 618

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

