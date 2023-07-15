Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

GTA 5 cheat codes: If you enjoy playing GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto) and want to add some extra fun to your game, you can use cheat codes! These cheat codes give you access to cool things like weapons, invincibility, explosive bullets, and even a military helicopter. You can use them to make the game easier or just to create chaos and have some fun. And the best part is, you can quickly activate cheat codes to escape from the police.

Entering cheats in GTA 5 is not complicated, even if you're new to the game's cheat system. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, all you have to do is press a specific series of buttons in the right order. If you're playing on a PC, it's also simple: just press a key on your keyboard and type a specific word.

Using cheats in GTA 5 is a great way to enhance your gaming experience, so go ahead and give them a try!

GTA 5 cheat codes lower wanted level:

PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: LAWYERUP

All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise wanted level cheats

PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: FUGITIVE

All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483

Full health and armor

PS5/PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

All Platforms: 1-999-887-853

Parachute cheats

PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Free all weapons and ammo

PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TOOLUP

All Platforms: 1-999-866-587

PC: SKYDIVE

All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483

Max running speed

PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME

All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463

Low gravity mode

PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

PC: FLOATER

All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837

Explosive punches

PS5/PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: HOTHANDS

All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637

Rapid GT

PS5/PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

PC: RAPIDGT

All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348

BMX

PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

PC: BANDIT