Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

Explore the exciting world of GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC that will give you weapons, invincibility, and boost your gameplay.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 08:28 IST
GTA V cheat codes
View all Images
Know all the GTA V cheat codes to make your life easy. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 cheat codes: If you enjoy playing GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto) and want to add some extra fun to your game, you can use cheat codes! These cheat codes give you access to cool things like weapons, invincibility, explosive bullets, and even a military helicopter. You can use them to make the game easier or just to create chaos and have some fun. And the best part is, you can quickly activate cheat codes to escape from the police.

Entering cheats in GTA 5 is not complicated, even if you're new to the game's cheat system. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, all you have to do is press a specific series of buttons in the right order. If you're playing on a PC, it's also simple: just press a key on your keyboard and type a specific word.

Using cheats in GTA 5 is a great way to enhance your gaming experience, so go ahead and give them a try!

GTA 5 cheat codes lower wanted level:

PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: LAWYERUP

  • All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787
  • Raise wanted level cheats
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • PC: FUGITIVE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483

Full health and armor

  • PS5/PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TURTLE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-887-853
  • Parachute cheats
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Free all weapons and ammo

  • PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TOOLUP
  • All Platforms: 1-999-866-587

PC: SKYDIVE

  • All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483
  • Max running speed
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME

  • All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463
  • Low gravity mode
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

PC: FLOATER

  • All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837
  • Explosive punches
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: HOTHANDS

  • All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637
  • Rapid GT
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

PC: RAPIDGT

  • All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348
  • BMX
  • PS5/PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
  • XSX/Xbox One/Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

PC: BANDIT

  • All Platforms: 1-999-226-348

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 08:28 IST
