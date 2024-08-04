 GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release? | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6's 2025 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but PC gamers must wait longer for their version. Here are some reasons you should know about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2024, 17:11 IST
Icon
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
1/7 Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
image caption
3/7 Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
image caption
4/7 Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
image caption
5/7 Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
image caption
6/7 Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
7/7 Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games has announced GTA 6 for consoles in 2025, but PC gamers must wait longer. (Rockstar Games)

PC gamers will need to exercise patience as GTA 6 will not debut on their platform immediately in 2025. Rockstar Games recently confirmed the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving the PC release date conspicuously absent.

This decision has sparked speculation and disappointment among PC enthusiasts, who are left wondering if and when the game will become available to them. Industry insiders suggest several reasons for the delay, including Rockstar's emphasis on optimising the game for the latest consoles, challenges associated with the diverse range of PC hardware, and piracy concerns.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹111,000₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

One primary reason for the delayed PC release is Rockstar's dedication to delivering a flawless gaming experience on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The development team is likely focusing on ensuring the game performs seamlessly on these powerful systems before shifting their attention to the PC version. Additionally, the wide variety of PC hardware configurations requires extensive testing and development time to guarantee a high-quality experience for PC users.

GTA 6 Challenges and Piracy Concerns

Piracy also plays a significant role in this strategic decision. The risk of early leaks and potential lost sales due to piracy on PC is higher compared to consoles. By postponing the PC release, Rockstar aims to mitigate these risks and protect their sales.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Staggered Release Strategy

This approach mirrors Rockstar's previous staggered release strategies, seen with titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which launched on consoles first, followed by PC versions later. Based on this pattern, PC gamers might have to wait until at least 2026, or even longer, to experience GTA 6 on their platform.

Expert Insights and Fan Expectations

Meanwhile, former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij, in a recent interview with SanInPlay on YouTube, urged fans to manage their expectations. Vermeij highlighted the diminishing technological leaps between console generations, suggesting that GTA 6 may not deliver the massive advancements some fans anticipate. "The difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous," Vermeij noted. "But the jump from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 is not that big. The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was significant, and from San Andreas to GTA 4 was very big. I don't think we will see a jump like that again."

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

However, Vermeij also reassured fans that this does not mean the sequel will fail to impress. He believes Rockstar Games can still deliver an amazing sequel, despite the potential for disappointment among those with high expectations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 15:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 gta 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ gen ai strike - here’s why [explained] marvel snap launches deadpool's diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details sony playstation portal launched in india at rs. 18,990, ps5 gamers can now play on the go – check details 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures epic games shifts fortnite to altstore pal, exits samsung galaxy store over restrictions how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets