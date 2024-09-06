 Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary art reveals three stripe design | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes

PS5 Pro may feature a design with a three-stripe vent on the side, while still largely resembling the current PS5. Here's what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 10:21 IST
PS5 Pro design
You can see the unfamiliar PlayStation product, allegedly the PS5 Pro, on the right side of the 'PS' logo. (Sony)

Sony has officially teased the PS5 Pro console, which will be the mid-cycle follow-up to the successful PS5. This teaser arrives as part of Sony PlayStation's 30-year anniversary celebrations. Sony posted a blog update featuring a lead image that showcases two distinct PS5 consoles—one resembling the current PS5 and another that does not.

PS5 Pro Teased: Sony Cleverly Hid the New Console Inside 30th-anniverary Lead Image

It is worth noting that Sony did not include the potential PS5 Pro artwork in the image posted on social media. However, the lead image in its blog post does feature it, further supporting this theory. Essentially, Sony shared two different designs on social media and the blog post it linked to.

PS5 Pro?
PS5 Pro?
PS5 Pro?

The PS5 is marked by single stripes in the image, as the current PS5 ‘Slim' features a break between the side faceplates. The PS5 Pro, however, is expected to have three stripes on the sides, which is why the unfamiliar artwork in the image stands out. The image represents 30 years of Sony's products, and officially, there are no products that match the design shown in that specific artwork.

Also Read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: When Apple may release big iPhone update

PS5 Pro: What Is It Shaping Up to Be?

Leaks so far suggest that Sony aims to deliver a native 4K 60fps experience with the PS5 Pro, which the current PS5 struggles to achieve. This would be made possible with a significantly more powerful GPU. However, the CPU is expected to remain largely the same, aside from running at a higher clock speed. It is anticipated to run at 3.85 GHz, making it about 10% faster than the current model. Reportedly codenamed ‘Trinity', the PS5 Pro is expected to launch later this year.

Also Read: Google Pixel security alert! Download this update now to prevent hacks

 

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:12 IST
