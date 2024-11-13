Latest Tech News How To Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Know where to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring action film online

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Know where to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring action film online

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Know when and where to watch the new Deadpool and Wolverine film online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 13 2024, 10:11 IST
Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Know where to watch this MCU film online
Deadpool and Wolverine have been released on Disney+ Hotstar, here’s everything you need to know. (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release:  Marvel Cinematic Universe fans assemble as Deadpool and Wolverine has finally been released on the OTT platform in India. Now, fans can enjoy thrilling action and two Hollywood icons, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman from the comfort of their homes. It is an action-comedy film which is filled with entertainment, punch lines, and action that will keep viewers hooked throughout the end. If you also want to stream Deadpool and Wolverine online, then continue reading the article. 

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Cast, plot, and more 

Deadpool and Wolverine was released on the OTT platform on November 12 and now it's available to watch online. The film features an exciting cast from Hollywood such as Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Alongside the leading actors, it also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and others in crucial roles. The film revolves around Deadpool going against the Time Variance Authority by teaming up with Wolverine to save its universe from the emerging threat. 

Since the movie's release, it has gained immense recognition and popularity among MCU fans. On IMDB, Deadpool and Wolverine have received a 7.7 rating out of 10 which is a pretty huge score, making it one worth watching movies. Here's how to stream Deadpool and Wolverine online.

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Where to watch online

Deadpool and Wolverine is available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The film is available in four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on the OTT platform. Over the past few weeks, Hotstar has been teasing the release on its social media platforms alongside its release date. 

Note that to stream Deadpool and Wolverine online on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will have to get enrolled on its subscription plan. Its quarterly plan starts at just Rs.149 for the mobile version, however, you can also opt for plans with additional screens. To get additional benefits, it is suggested to subscribe to annual subscription plans as they come with greater discounts. 

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 10:11 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets