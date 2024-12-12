How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies OTT release: Know when and where to watch this movie online

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, a Thai film directed by Pat Boonnitipat and co-written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, tells a moving story about family and life choices. Released in theaters on April 4, 2024, the film explores complex relationships and cultural values, resonating with audiences and critics. Its impactful narrative and strong performances have made it the top-grossing Thai film this year.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

The story follows M, a young man who leaves college to pursue his dream of becoming a video game streamer. However, his life takes a significant turn when he learns that his grandmother, played by Usha Seamkhum, is diagnosed with terminal cancer. While caring for her, M faces decisions that test his character, family values, and personal ambitions.

Also read: Top 5 Malayalam OTT releases: Bougainvillea, Ayisha, and more now streaming on popular online platforms

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Co-written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, the film examines themes of generational differences, cultural heritage, and moral choices. M's care for his grandmother goes beyond affection, as he hopes to earn her trust and secure her inheritance worth millions. The film asks a compelling question: will M achieve his goals while honoring his family values?

Also read: YouTube's auto dubbing tool now supports Hindi, French, Spanish, and more languages for creators

The cast includes Putthipong Assaratanakul, Usha Seamkhum, Sarinrat Thomas, Sanya Kunakorn, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Tontawan Tantivejakul, Duangporn Oapirat, and Himawari Tajiri. Produced by Vanridee Pongsittisak and Jira Maligool under the Jor Kwang Films banner, the film continues to captivate viewers with its heartfelt story.

Also read: Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's record breaking blockbuster to stream online on…

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Following its successful theatrical release, "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" is now available for streaming on Netflix. Audiences around the world can explore this powerful narrative and reflect on its themes at their own pace.