 HP OmniBook X Review: Premium design with top battery life, but display lacks
HP OmniBook X Review: Premium design with top battery life, but the display holds it back

HP OmniBook X is a well-made laptop that competes in the latest AI PC category, powered by the ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite chipset, but it botches several basics. Here’s our full review.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 16:50 IST
HP OmniBook X Review
HP OmniBook X retails for 1,39,999 in India. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

HP OmniBook X (14-fe0121QU) Review: If you had talked about thin and light, work-oriented AI PCs roughly a year ago, you'd have struggled to name any. However, recently, companies like HP have forayed into the world of ARM-powered laptops, which focus on two things more than anything else: first is battery life, and the second is offering a portable form factor that is easy to carry on a day-to-day basis. HP's OmniBook X is one such offering, as it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, a thin and lightweight design, and battery life that will impress you. 

The unit I'm reviewing comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, and a 14-inch 2.2K IPS touch display—all in a package that weighs 1.3 kg. However, there is a lot that could be improved as well, especially for a laptop that costs 1,39,999, and in this review, I will highlight those points. Read on to learn about my experience using the laptop for over two weeks.

HP OmniBook has a sleek and light weight build that screams premium.
HP OmniBook has a sleek and light weight build that screams premium. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
HP OmniBook has a sleek and light weight build that screams premium. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

HP OmniBook X: All That Is Good

Right off the bat, let me tell you that the laptop's design is ideal for most business and professional scenarios; it fits well in most professional setups, and the Meteor Grey finish looks pleasant to my eyes. Also, as soon as I unboxed the HP OmniBook X, I could tell that it was a well-made laptop; from how the chassis feels to how the subtle curves on the edges make it comfortable to carry. There are barely any creaks, and it feels like it can take a beating—and easily last for several years of use.

HP OmniBook X weighs just 1.34kg.
HP OmniBook X weighs just 1.34kg. (Shaurya Sharma -HT Tech)
HP OmniBook X weighs just 1.34kg. (Shaurya Sharma -HT Tech)

Another thing that I really like about the HP OmniBook X is the performance and battery life you can extract from it; my battery anxiety went away while using the OmniBook X, thanks to the Snapdragon chip's power efficiency and the 59Wh battery cell. I could comfortably use the laptop for a full working day, and even after finishing my work, which involved dealing with at least 15-20 tabs open on Chrome, having the screen at its brightest, and using the speakers for podcasts and music, the laptop could go on for much more. Cumulatively, it lasted me around 16-18 hours on a single charge. While this is less than what HP claims, it is still solid performance that outlasts most Windows PCs and even some rivals with the same Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

Performance is also a strong suit of the device—it never skips a beat, and I never encountered dropped frames or lag while switching between apps. It works flawlessly, as you would expect from a laptop that costs nearly 1,50,000. I also tried using native Adobe ARM apps like Lightroom to edit my review pictures and some RAW files, and I was impressed with it (indoors, at least; more on this later).

Copilot+PCs are the latest trends in the Windows world.
Copilot+PCs are the latest trends in the Windows world. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Copilot+PCs are the latest trends in the Windows world. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

However, if you're expecting to game on it, you will be disappointed, as most games don't support ARM-based chipsets like the Snapdragon X Elite. You can enjoy some casual games and some AAA titles like Baldur's Gate 3, but if you try using something like Xbox Game Pass, you will be surprised to see no games available, as most are not supported. Simply put, it isn't a laptop meant for gaming unless developers port their games for ARM systems.

The keyboard and I/O selection are also decent with the HP OmniBook X. The keyboard is fun to type on, responsive, and has good travel, providing satisfying feedback. My typing was fast and accurate, and the backlight is well-implemented, with no bleed. You have a range of ports on offer: a full-size USB-A port (10Gbps), DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB-C (10Gbps) with support for USB Power Delivery, and a headphone jack. However, it lacks a microSD slot, which some rivals like the ASUS Vivobook S include. This brings me to what's missing in the HP OmniBook and what could be improved.

HP OmniBook X: What Needs Work

While the build is sturdy and looks premium, there are a few things that HP can address moving forward: it failed the single-hand open test—you have to use two hands to open the lid; one to keep the base grounded, and another to lift the lid (the hinge doesn't inspire confidence). 

While the keyboard is excellent, the trackpad could have been significantly improved.
While the keyboard is excellent, the trackpad could have been significantly improved. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
While the keyboard is excellent, the trackpad could have been significantly improved. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Coming to what I absolutely did not enjoy about the laptop, the speakers could use a lot of improvement; they don't get particularly loud and can distort easily at high volume. I had to keep the volume around 70% to get the best out of them. I think this is mostly due to the layout of the speakers—you'll find them at the bottom of the laptop, facing forwards, which sounds poor. 

Another key area where the laptop falls short is the screen. Yes, you get a 14-inch display with slim bezels, but the screen isn't functional at all when you're near windows, sitting outside, or in a café. I even had trouble getting the screen to display brightly while shooting a Reel for HT Tech's Instagram.

You can see in the video that the laptop picks up a lot of reflections and isn't bright at all, despite being at the max brightness. Upon checking the spec sheet, it's merely 300 nits, which is not enough. The refresh rate is also only 60Hz, which is outdated by today's standards, especially compared to the immediate Copilot+PC laptops. As a saving grace, it does have touchscreen functionality, which can be useful. It's also fairly colour-accurate and sharp, but again, how would you use it in a café? And how would the impressive battery life be useful if the laptop itself becomes unusable?

As for the AI features, most of them are uninspiring at best. The HP AI Companion isn't particularly useful, though you do get Copilot built-in, with easy access via a dedicated key. However, for the most part, the experience is no different from what you get on other Copilot+PCs, which arguably have better basics.

Lastly, while this isn't a specific problem with the HP OmniBook X, all ARM-based Windows laptops suffer from it: the lack of app support, especially professional-grade apps. This could be a major issue for users unaware of this limitation before purchasing. Apps like Adobe Premiere Pro still run in emulation mode and aren't optimised, and some apps are simply missing. This could be a dealbreaker for some, though Microsoft is reportedly working with OEMs and app makers to improve support for this new line of Windows PCs. Until then, you'll have to put up with it.

Verdict: I Wish It Had a Better Display, and That Stops Me From Recommending It

For the price, I can't recommend the HP OmniBook 14, primarily because of its screen. I can live with the speakers, but if I can't enjoy the outstanding battery life and work remotely, there's no point. I hope HP brings an OLED display that is much brighter, and also packs a higher refresh rate with the next iteration of this laptop. Also, with Intel's Lunar Lake-powered laptops on the horizon, you may find something better suited to your needs. If you're specifically looking for an ARM-based computer, particularly a Snapdragon-powered one, there are better options available for much less. I'd only get the HP OmniBook if you are smitten by its well-rounded design, which feels premium, and its battery life, assuming you use the laptop mostly indoors.

 

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 139,999/-
Product Name
OmniBook X
Brand Name
HP
Pros
  • Premium Metallic Design
  • Slim, Lightweight Construction
  • Snapdragon X Elite Makes It Fast
Cons
  • Display Not Usable Outdoors
  • Speaker Placement
Specifications
  • Processor
    Snapdragon X Elite ARM-based
  • RAM
    16GB
  • SSD
    1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display
    14-inch 2,2K IPS 60Hz Panel
  • Battery
    59Wh

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 13:27 IST
