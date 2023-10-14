 Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
MotorolaEdge40Fusion_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
1/1 MotorolaEdge40Fusion_Display_6.8inches(17.27cm)
Key Specs
₹26,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 920
108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Price in India

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion in India is Rs. 26,990. This is the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion in India is Rs. 26,990.  This is the Motorola Edge 40 Fusion base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5100 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 387 ppi
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
General
  • Motorola
  • October 5, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
More from Motorola
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
₹ 22,999
Motorola Razr 40
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream
₹ 49,999
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Viva Magenta, Infinite Black
₹ 89,999
Motorola Edge 40
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, Eclispe Black, Viva Magenta
₹ 29,999
Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Competitors
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
₹ 29,999
OnePlus 10R 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sierra Black, Forest Green
₹ 27,999
₹38,999
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
₹ 27,299
IQOO Neo 6 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dark Nova, Cyber Range
₹ 27,990
POCO F4 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Night Black, Neptune Green
₹ 27,999
IQOO Z6 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
₹ 23,999
Motorola Edge 30
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Meteor Grey
₹ 24,999
₹30,999
Realme GT 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue
₹ 25,999
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
₹ 19,700
Realme 11 Pro Plus
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
₹ 24,999
    Motorola Edge 40 Fusion