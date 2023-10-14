Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Motorola Edge 40 Fusion is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹26,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) General Brand Motorola

Launch Date October 5, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

