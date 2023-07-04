 Oneplus 9r 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 9R 256GB

OnePlus 9R 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 43,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9R 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9R 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹43,999
256 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus 9r 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 39 minutes
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F1.7
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.4
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 74.1 mm
  • Carbon Black, Lake Blue
  • 8.4 mm
  • 161 mm
  • 189 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 86.82 %
  • 402 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1100 nits
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Fluid AMOLED
General
  • OnePlus
  • April 15, 2021 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 9R 256GB
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
  • Yes
Performance
  • Adreno 650
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • LPDDR5
  • 12 GB
  • 20.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48+16+5+2 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
Oneplus 9r 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 9R 256Gb in India?

Oneplus 9R 256Gb price in India at 40,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 9R 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Oneplus 9R 256Gb?

What is the Oneplus 9R 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus 9R 256Gb Waterproof?

    Oneplus 9r 256gb