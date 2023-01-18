 Oneplus 9r Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 9R

    OnePlus 9R is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9R from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9R now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    128 GB
    6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Oneplus 9r Summary

    OnePlus is a company that offers premium products at mid-range prices. The OnePlus 9R is a reaction to escalating prices and an attempt to appeal to those who want something new, but don't mind sacrificing a few features. The body of the OnePlus 9R is built of metal rather than polycarbonate, which provides it an advantage over its more expensive contenders. OnePlus 9R is powered by Android 11 and runs on OxygenOS software.

    Price

    The OnePlus 9R's basic variant of 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is available for Rs 43,999.

    Storage

    It comes in two different configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It employs the same high-speed UFS 3.1 storage standard as OnePlus' higher-end devices.

    Display

    The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz with HDR10+. It is composed of Gorilla Glass and contains an inbuilt fingerprint sensor. With an always-on display mode, OnePlus specifies sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

    Processor

    The Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is essentially a Snapdragon 865 with one quicker core, powers the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 9R includes a sophisticated cooling system with several temperature sensors.

    Camera

    The OnePlus 9R sports a quad-camera system. The primary camera contains a Sony IMX586 sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution, an f/1.7 aperture, and optical stabilisation. A 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome filter camera round out the features. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

    Battery

    The battery capacity of the OnePlus 9R is 4500mAh and it is compatible with 65W fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend, Realme 10 Pro are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC codec compatibility, NFC, and various location systems with all the standard sensors are also included in the OnePlus 9R. Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos tuning, a haptic vibration motor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate are amongst the other small details.

    Reference-

    https://www.oneplus.in/9r https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oneplus-9r-review-india-price-performance-features-specs-camera-oxygenos-2414526%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    OnePlus 9R Price in India

    OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of OnePlus 9R is Rs.35,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus 9r Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 39 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F1.7
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Carbon Black, Lake Blue
    • 74.1 mm
    • 161 mm
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 1100 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 86.82 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • OnePlus
    • Android v11
    • April 15, 2021 (Official)
    • 9R
    • Oxygen OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 20.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 650
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+16+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Oneplus 9r FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 9R in India?

    Oneplus 9R price in India at 36,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 9R?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 9R?

    What is the Oneplus 9R Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 9R Waterproof?

    View More

    Oneplus 9r