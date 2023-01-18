Oneplus 9r Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oneplus 9r Summary

OnePlus is a company that offers premium products at mid-range prices. The OnePlus 9R is a reaction to escalating prices and an attempt to appeal to those who want something new, but don't mind sacrificing a few features. The body of the OnePlus 9R is built of metal rather than polycarbonate, which provides it an advantage over its more expensive contenders. OnePlus 9R is powered by Android 11 and runs on OxygenOS software.



Price



The OnePlus 9R's basic variant of 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is available for Rs 43,999.



Storage



It comes in two different configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It employs the same high-speed UFS 3.1 storage standard as OnePlus' higher-end devices.



Display



The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz with HDR10+. It is composed of Gorilla Glass and contains an inbuilt fingerprint sensor. With an always-on display mode, OnePlus specifies sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut support.



Processor



The Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is essentially a Snapdragon 865 with one quicker core, powers the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 9R includes a sophisticated cooling system with several temperature sensors.



Camera



The OnePlus 9R sports a quad-camera system. The primary camera contains a Sony IMX586 sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution, an f/1.7 aperture, and optical stabilisation. A 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome filter camera round out the features. The front camera is 16 megapixels.



Battery



The battery capacity of the OnePlus 9R is 4500mAh and it is compatible with 65W fast charging.



Top rivals



Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend, Realme 10 Pro are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC codec compatibility, NFC, and various location systems with all the standard sensors are also included in the OnePlus 9R. Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos tuning, a haptic vibration motor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate are amongst the other small details.



