Oppo A5s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Oppo A5s Summary

Oppo A5s is a budget phone from the makers and it was launched in April 2019. The phone comes with a water drop display and the 6.2 inch screen is reinforced with a Gorilla Glass for safe handling. Oppo A5s comes in five classic colors like Red, Black, Gold, Green and Blue. Weighing 170 grams, the rounded frame of Oppo A5s makes it easier to hold the phone. The rear fingerprint scanner helps quick device unlock. The smart bar option enables the user to switch between apps and an add-on feature for multi-tasking users.



Price



Oppo A5s price starts at Rs 9,490 for 2GB RAM and 32 GB ROM configuration. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 15,990. There is also a 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM variant available for the users.



Storage



The phone comes with the options of 32 GB and 64 GB internal memory and it can be expanded up to 256 GB with a micro SD card.



Display



At 6.20 inches with a 19.9 aspect ratio, it is a multi-touch touch screen with an HD resolution of 1520 by 720 pixels.



Processor



The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 octa core processor with a ColorOS 5.2 operating system based on Android 8.1.



Camera



The rear camera is provided with 13 MP and 2 MP lenses while the front camera is provided with 8 MP lens. The AI beautification 2.0 feature at the front camera offers personal beautification options for selfies.



Battery



Oppo A5s is powered by a 4230 mAh battery that lasts for a day.



Top rivals



Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Redmi Note 7, Realme C31, Infinix Hot 11S, Redmi 10 are some of the top rivals of Oppo A5s.



Other features



The phone is Bluetooth 4.2 and OTG supported. Compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensors are added features of the phone. The dual sim phone has active 4G on both SIM cards. The AR stickers feature added in the phone is to provide some fun element while chatting.



Reference- https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphones/series-a/a5s/