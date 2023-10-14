 Oppo A5s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A5s

OPPO A5s is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,799 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5s from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5s now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,799
32 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
MediaTek Helio P35
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
Oppo A5s Summary

Oppo A5s is a budget phone from the makers and it was launched in April 2019. The phone comes with a water drop display and the 6.2 inch screen is reinforced with a Gorilla Glass for safe handling. Oppo A5s comes in five classic colors like Red, Black, Gold, Green and Blue. Weighing 170 grams, the rounded frame of Oppo A5s makes it easier to hold the phone. The rear fingerprint scanner helps quick device unlock. The smart bar option enables the user to switch between apps and an add-on feature for multi-tasking users.

Price

Oppo A5s price starts at Rs 9,490 for 2GB RAM and 32 GB ROM configuration. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 15,990. There is also a 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM variant available for the users.

Storage

The phone comes with the options of 32 GB and 64 GB internal memory and it can be expanded up to 256 GB with a micro SD card.

Display

At 6.20 inches with a 19.9 aspect ratio, it is a multi-touch touch screen with an HD resolution of 1520 by 720 pixels.

Processor

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 octa core processor with a ColorOS 5.2 operating system based on Android 8.1.

Camera

The rear camera is provided with 13 MP and 2 MP lenses while the front camera is provided with 8 MP lens. The AI beautification 2.0 feature at the front camera offers personal beautification options for selfies.

Battery

Oppo A5s is powered by a 4230 mAh battery that lasts for a day.

Top rivals

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Redmi Note 7, Realme C31, Infinix Hot 11S, Redmi 10 are some of the top rivals of Oppo A5s.

Other features

The phone is Bluetooth 4.2 and OTG supported. Compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensors are added features of the phone. The dual sim phone has active 4G on both SIM cards. The AR stickers feature added in the phone is to provide some fun element while chatting.

OPPO A5s Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A5s in India is Rs. 9,799.  This is the OPPO A5s base model with 2 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A5s in India is Rs. 9,799.  This is the OPPO A5s base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Green and Red.

OPPO A5s

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Red
Out of Stock

Oppo A5s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4230 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • CMOS
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 170 grams
  • Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Red
  • 75.4 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 155.9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 271 ppi
  • 19:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 81.22 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • April 22, 2019 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 2 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 21.7 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A5s FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A5S in India? Icon Icon

Oppo A5S price in India at 9,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5S? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo A5S? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo A5S Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo A5S Waterproof? Icon Icon

