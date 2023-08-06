 Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition

OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4015 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹22,990
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP + 2 MP
4015 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition Price in India

OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4015 mAh
  • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 100 % in 53 minutes
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.4
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exmor RS
  • F1.7
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
Design
  • 164 grams
  • Matte Gold
  • 73.77 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 160.14 mm
  • 7.48 mm
Display
  • 800 nits
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 90.67 %
  • Super AMOLED
  • 409 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.5 %
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • ColorOS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • F17 Pro Diwali Edition
  • October 19, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.437 W/kg, Body: 1.410 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P95
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • PowerVR GM9446
  • 12 nm
  • 8 GB
  • 24.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48 + 8 + 2 + 2
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • Up to 112 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition in India?

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition price in India at 19,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4015 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition?

How many colors are available in Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition?

What is the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition