Oppo F17 Pro Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F17 Pro OPPO F17 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4015 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F17 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F17 Pro now with free delivery.