 Oppo F17 Pro Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO F17 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4015 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F17 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F17 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹22,990
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP + 2 MP
4015 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
Key Specs
₹22,990
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
4015 mAh
₹ 17,490 M.R.P. ₹25,990
OPPO F17 Pro Price in India

OPPO F17 Pro price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of OPPO F17 Pro is Rs.17,490 on amazon.in.

OPPO F17 Pro price in India starts at Rs.22,990. The lowest price of OPPO F17 Pro is Rs.17,490 on amazon.in.


Oppo F17 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 4015 mAh
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Battery
  • 4015 mAh
  • 00h 52m 29s
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W
  • No
Camera
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.7
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
  • Dual
Design
  • 73.77 mm
  • Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
  • 164 grams
  • 7.48 mm
  • 160.14 mm
Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 409 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
  • 84.5 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90.67 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 800 nits
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • Yes
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • September 2, 2020 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • F17 Pro
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.437 W/kg, Body: 1.410 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 24.0 s
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GM9446
  • MediaTek Helio P95
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo F17 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F17 Pro in India?

Oppo F17 Pro price in India at 16,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4015 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F17 Pro?

How many colors are available in Oppo F17 Pro?

What is the Oppo F17 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F17 Pro Waterproof?

    Oppo F17 Pro