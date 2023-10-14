 Oppo Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition

OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹45,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition in India is Rs. 45,999.  This is the OPPO Reno8 Pro House ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition in India is Rs. 45,999.  This is the OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: House of The Dragon.

amazon
Out of Stock

Oppo Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 28 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD Bokeh portrait video
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • 74.2 mm
  • 161.2 mm
  • Dust proof
  • House of The Dragon
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 7.3 mm
  • 183 grams
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 950 nits
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 90.61 %
  • 20.1:9
  • 93.4 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 394 ppi
  • Android v12
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • December 8, 2022 (Official)
  • No
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mali-G610 MC6
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max MT6895Z
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • Up to 223 GB
  • 256 GB
OPPO Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition Competitors
    Oppo Reno8 Pro House Of Dragon Edition