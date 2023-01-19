 Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 72.1 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 144.8 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 220 ppi
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • January 18, 2017 (Official)
    • Galaxy J2 Ace
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1.5 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 3.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 8 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace price in India at 5,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace Waterproof?

