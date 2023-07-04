 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 40,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹40,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.40,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM is Rs.37,990 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 27 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • 01h 13m 59s
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 27 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.7
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
Design
  • 199 grams
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 76.1 mm
  • 8.7 mm
  • 163.7 mm
  • Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura Red
Display
  • 60 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 87 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Super AMOLED
  • 393 ppi
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • January 21, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.160 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G72 MP18
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 23.0 s
  • 8 GB
  • 10 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 106 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram price in India at 33,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8gb Ram