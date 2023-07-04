Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy Note 20
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Mystic Bronze, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional
₹37,990
₹86,000
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.40,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM is Rs.37,990 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.40,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM is Rs.37,990 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.