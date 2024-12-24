Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 5 important mobile video tips you need to know before you start filming

5 important mobile video tips you need to know before you start filming

Here are 5 simple yet effective tips to help you shoot better-looking videos on your mobile.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 18:22 IST
Here are 5 simple yet effective tips to help you shoot better-looking videos on your mobile.
Phones can capture stunning footage these days, provided you know how to use them well. (Apple)

If you've come across this article, chances are you're either starting to shoot more video content on your mobile phone or you're planning to do so. This could be for a variety of reasons—whether it's creating short-form content for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, or filming videos for your YouTube cooking channel. Regardless of the purpose, the basics of shooting video on smartphones, as well as on professional SLR or mirrorless cameras, are largely the same. After shooting with both high-end cameras and smartphones, I've concluded that there are a few key points you should keep in mind before filming with your phone. Paying attention to these can significantly improve your results. Let me share five of the most crucial aspects to consider. Read on.

1. Avoid Shaky Footage, Film Static Shots

No one likes shaky footage. If you don't have a tripod, try filming static shots. Static shots are powerful. You don't necessarily have to move your frame to achieve “cinematic movement,” sabotaging your shot. If you don't have a stabiliser like a gimbal, or if your smartphone isn't just good for filming stable footage, or if you have a tripod handy, try capturing still frames instead. And, most importantly, focus on the subject you're capturing. For instance, if you're shooting a cooking video, make sure your set looks good and presentable. Similarly, if you're out and about shooting street videos, look for unique angles. Perhaps shoot through a tree or something that adds extra depth. This will make your shots stand out.

2. Lighting Is Key

No matter what a smartphone company advertises or how heavily it markets its camera system, smartphones are still limited by the laws of physics. Over the years, we've come to differentiate between what makes for a good-looking video and what doesn't. Nine times out of ten, when a video looks bad, it's because of poor lighting.

If you're shooting professionally or filming content for yourself, try investing in lights. Learn how lighting works—what a key light is, what a fill light is, and what a backlight is. Experiment until you know how lighting works and how to manipulate it to improve your shots.

3. Maximise Your Hardware

Don't have the latest iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro and can't shoot ProRes log on it? Don't worry, even if you have an older iPhone, you can still use apps like Blackmagic Camera. This allows you to shoot with manual settings, where you can adjust ISO, shutter speed, lock the white balance, and control focus manually. Mastering manual settings gives you more control over what you're shooting.

4. Allow Room for Corrections in Vertical Video in Post

If you're shooting portrait video, always leave enough room for framing corrections later. Vertical video is very popular, especially with the rise of short-form content, but a common mistake that beginners, or even some professionals, make is leaving very little room for adjustments in post-production.

When switching from landscape to portrait video, you might misjudge the framing occasionally. The key here is to always shoot in 4K if your phone allows it, and leave extra headroom and breathing space on the edges of the frame. This way, even if you misjudge the framing, you can correct it later in post-production.

5. Audio Is King

At the end of the day, no matter how good the quality of your video is, if your audio isn't clear, your audience won't enjoy it. This is especially important in content-heavy videos. Make sure your audio is crisp, with no unnecessary white noise, background noises, or wind noise, especially in vlogs.

Invest in a good-quality microphone (nowadays even a cheap microphones do the job). Another tip is to try AI-based software like Adobe Podcast. Smartphones nowadays also have built-in AI tools like Google's Audio Magic Eraser, and the iPhone 16 series features a Mic Mode that reduces background audio. So, always prioritise improving your audio before improving other aspects of your video.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 18:22 IST
