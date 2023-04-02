Home Tech News 58-foot asteroid nearing Earth at a staggering speed of 50940 kmph

58-foot asteroid nearing Earth at a staggering speed of 50940 kmph

NASA has informed about a 58-foot, house-sized asteroid which is rushing towards earth today. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 13:50 IST
From 22-foot to 99-foot, NASA lists 5 HUGE asteroids nearing Earth tomorrow
Asteroid
1/5 22-foot Asteroid 2023 FZ10: This bus-sized asteroid is nearing planet Earth today, April 1, at a distance of 1050000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 9936 kmph.  (NASA)
Asteroid
2/5 46-foot Asteroid 2023 FF7: This is the second asteroid which will be making its close approach to Earth today. It is the size of a house and will come as close as 3.35 mn km to the planet. Also, this gigantic rock is moving at a speed of 38844 kmph. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 99-foot Asteroid 2023 FY6: This airplane-sized asteroid will be zooming towards the planet Earth tomorrow, April 2. It will make its closest approach to the planet at an extremely close distance of 3.83 mn km. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 81000 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 47-foot Asteroid 2022 GO3: This house-sized asteroid will come as close as 6.53 million kilometers to Earth on April 2, and is travelling at a speed of 41724 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 58-foot Asteroid 2021 GN1: This is another house-sized asteroid which will be zooming towards Earth on Sunday, April 2. Travelling at a speed of 50940 kilometers per hour, it will come as close as 6.79 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Know about the asteroids nearing Earth today here. (Pixabay)

Do you know that every day, our planet is bombarded with more than 100 tons of dust and sand sized particles. While, about once a year an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth's atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before very small pieces of it hit the surface, NASA says. But this does not mean that the asteroids zooming towards Earth are always threat free, which makes it important for NASA to track their trajectory.

As per the latest information provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), three asteroids are zooming towards planet Earth. The size of the biggest asteroid is 99 feet. Then there is 47-foot asteroid and another is 58-foot.

58-foot asteroid 2021 GN1

This house-sized asteroid will be nearing Earth today at a distance of 6.79 million kilometers. The asteroid is also moving at a very fast speed of 50940 kilometers per hour. This 58-foot rock is projected to pass by Earth.

47-foot asteroid 2022 GO3

This is another house-sized rock that is making its way towards Earth today. Moving at a speed of 41724 kilometers per hour, the 47-foot asteroid named 2022 GO3 will come as close as 6.53 million kilometers to planet Earth. It too will pass by.

Do you know?

According to NASA, asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across. While, the US Space agency believes that anything larger than one to two kilometers could have worldwide effects. At 5.4 kilometers in diameter, the largest known potentially hazardous asteroid is Toutatis.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets