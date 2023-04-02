58-foot asteroid nearing Earth at a staggering speed of 50940 kmph

Do you know that every day, our planet is bombarded with more than 100 tons of dust and sand sized particles. While, about once a year an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth's atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before very small pieces of it hit the surface, NASA says. But this does not mean that the asteroids zooming towards Earth are always threat free, which makes it important for NASA to track their trajectory.

As per the latest information provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), three asteroids are zooming towards planet Earth. The size of the biggest asteroid is 99 feet. Then there is 47-foot asteroid and another is 58-foot.

58-foot asteroid 2021 GN1

This house-sized asteroid will be nearing Earth today at a distance of 6.79 million kilometers. The asteroid is also moving at a very fast speed of 50940 kilometers per hour. This 58-foot rock is projected to pass by Earth.

47-foot asteroid 2022 GO3

This is another house-sized rock that is making its way towards Earth today. Moving at a speed of 41724 kilometers per hour, the 47-foot asteroid named 2022 GO3 will come as close as 6.53 million kilometers to planet Earth. It too will pass by.

Do you know?

According to NASA, asteroids that populate the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and pose no threat to Earth, can be as big as 940 kilometers (about 583 miles) across. While, the US Space agency believes that anything larger than one to two kilometers could have worldwide effects. At 5.4 kilometers in diameter, the largest known potentially hazardous asteroid is Toutatis.