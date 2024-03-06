 Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA; Know speed, size and more | Tech News
Home Tech News Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA; Know speed, size and more

Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA; Know speed, size and more

An Apollo group asteroid has been tracked in its orbit and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, March 7. Know its speed, distance of approach and more, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 10:04 IST
5 asteroids will pass by Earth in the coming days, says NASA; one is a huge 430-foot asteroid
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2019 DA1: According to NASA, the asteroid 2019 DA1 will come near to the Earth on March 3, 2024. The asteroid is roughly 71 feet wide and moving at a speed of 48186 kilometres per hour. It is anticipated to get as close as 5.6 million kilometres to Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2024 CK8: At a distance of roughly 2.6 million kilometres, this asteroid is predicted to pass Earth on March 4, 2024. Asteroid 2024 CK8 is 98 feet wide and is moving at a velocity of 17408 km per hour. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2024 CW6: The next space rock is asteroid 2024 CW6. It is claimed to be 33 feet wide and is expected to approach Earth on March 4, 2024. The asteroid is currently moving at 9008 kilometres per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 3.8 million kilometres. (Pixels)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EA1: NASA reports that asteroid 2024 EA1 is 430 feet wide and will pass by Earth on March 4, 2024. The asteroid is travelling at a relative speed of 45177 kilometres per hour. The asteroid EA1 is said to pass within 5.3 million kilometres of Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2024 DW1: The last asteroid on NASA's list is Asteroid 2024 DW1, which is estimated to be 190 feet wide. The asteroid is travelling at an alarming speed of 71567 kilometres per hour and will pass near to Earth on March 12, 2024, at a distance of approximately 4 million kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2024 EH belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, NASA says. (Pixabay)

Throughout the first two months of 2024, we have witnessed multiple asteroid approaches to Earth. However, the last few days broke this trend, with no asteroid passing the planet. Normality is expected to resume tomorrow as yet another asteroid has been designated to pass the planet in close proximity. These close approaches occur when an asteroid interacts with a large planet's gravitational field, which can send it tumbling towards a planet, raising a potential impact scenario. With the help of its advanced tech, the US Space Agency has shed light on another asteroid that is set to pass Earth tomorrow, March 7.

Asteroid 2024 EH: Details of close approach

NASA says this asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2024 EH by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an organization dedicated to studying NEOs and their potential impact on the planet. It is predicted to pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 506,000 kilometers. While this distance might seem like a lot, it is quite less in astronomical terms.

Also Read: 8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system

As per the space agency, the asteroid has been tracked in its orbit, travelling towards Earth at a breakneck speed of 34183 kilometers per hour, which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missle (ICBM)!

How big is it?

NASA says the asteroid that is approaching Earth isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Asteroid 2024 EH is estimated to be almost 42 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a bus!

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Also Read: What are asteroids and how ESA is tracking them

Astonishingly, this is not the first time that this asteroid has come close to the planet. Asteroid 2024 EH first came close to Earth on June 27, 1927, when it passed the planet by 67 million kilometers. After today, this Apollo group asteroid will fly by Earth on June 24, 2071, and it will do so at approximately 44 million kilometers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 10:04 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

M-class solar flare could be hurled out by Sunspot 3595 and this will likley lead to a solar storm on Earth, says NASA.
Volatile Sunspot all set to spew out solar flare, trigger a solar storm, reveals NASA
05 March 2024
The image of Earth captured by Odysseus serves as a poignant reminder of humanity's ongoing quest for exploration.
Odysseus moon lander snaps final image of a crescent Earth before dying
04 March 2024
SpaceX rocket launched successfully today with NASA crew aboard and it is heading for to the International Space Station.
SpaceX rocket launched toward International Space Station; carries 4 crew members for NASA
04 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EF belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, says NASA.n
Apollo group asteroid to pass Earth by just 57000 km today, says NASA! Know how big it is
04 March 2024
The Star Cluster: Explore a cluster of stars in this image where most are small and uniform in size, appearing notably bluish. The stars cluster more densely toward the centre of the image, with some larger stars in the foreground. Against a dark background at the corners, the cosmic beauty unfolds.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snaps 5 breathtaking cosmic wonders
03 March 2024
The HULC, to be used during the Artemis mission, is equipped with Nikon's (Nikkor) lenses and NASA's thermal blanket to document historic lunar exploration
For Artemis mission, NASA and Nikon develop groundbreaking camera to document Moon's South Pole
03 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets