EPFO SSA 2023 exam: Know these 4 apps to prepare

The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) India has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Stage-I exam of the Social Security Assistant Recruitment. Applicants are able to access the slip through the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. The EPFO SSA exam city intimation slip can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth. The examination for the Social Security Assistant post is scheduled for August 18, 21, 22, and 23.

The official notification states, "The Examination City Slip for the mentioned post is now accessible on the website, https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/. Candidates should utilize their Application Number and Date of Birth to access and review the instructions provided in the slip."

Steps to download the EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip:

1-Visit the official website: recruitment.nta.nic.in

2-Click on "Recruitment Examinations of Employees' Provident Fund Organization"

3-A new page will appear

4-Click on the city intimation link

5-Enter your login details

6-Your EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip will be displayed

7-Download and print it for future use.

If candidates encounter any difficulties while downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation slip, they can contact the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-2023 at 011-40759000 or via email at epfore@nta.ac.in.

Apps for EPFO exam

There are various apps available to prepare for EPFO SSA exam. Check these 4 apps

The EPFO Assistant mock test app by Edugorilla: This app covers all of the important exam details based on the most recent exam pattern. Its user-friendly interface is simple to understand. EPFO Assistant Exam Preparation App contains the most probable questions to appear in the exam. This app is concentrated on a variety of important & exam-relevant topics.

Testbook: This app provides daily National and International Current Affairs and Free Mock Tests to level up your preparation. It also offers Bilingual Study Notes to make learning even more effortless

It provides Free Strategical Preparation Ways to assist you in raising your performance and most importantly, previous years' Question Papers to reach each preparation aspect

Oliveboard: This app allows candidates to take mock tests in either English or Hindi. All mock tests, including the EPFO SSA Mock Test, are available in both languages. With this app, you will be able to analyze where your weaknesses lie so that you can work on them.

BYJU'S Exam Prep: This app provides a free EPFO SSA mock test along with a set of online test series for EPFO SSA 2023 exam. The EPFO online test series questions are prepared after the consideration of the latest pattern and trends.