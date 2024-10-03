Gmail makes it easier to manage flights, deliveries and more with new Summary cards: Here’s everything you need to know

Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that aims to enhance email interaction and streamline user tasks. At a recent event, the company unveiled a revamped version of Gmail, now featuring summary cards positioned at the top of emails. These cards highlight key information and provide users with actionable options, facilitating engagement without the need to open each email individually.

What are Summary Cards?

Designed to reduce time spent sifting through lengthy threads, Summary cards enable users to quickly access essential details and perform relevant tasks directly from their inbox. Users can track orders, confirm appointments, RSVP to events, or check in for flights with just a click.

The timing of this feature coincides with the anticipated launch of Apple's Intelligence, which is expected to bring significant updates to its Mail app. By introducing the summary card feature, Gmail positions itself to compete effectively with Apple's offerings. Starting October 2, Gmail will roll out its summary card functionality, beginning with purchase summary cards on both iOS and Android devices. Some users reported seeing these features prior to the official announcement. Throughout October, Gmail plans to expand this feature, adding a “Happening soon” section for emails related to purchases. Eventually, users will see all four types of summary cards - purchases, events, bills, and travel - integrated into individual emails, the “Happening soon” section, and search results.

How do Gmail's new Summary Cards Enhance User Experience?

The summary cards come with various interactive options. Google specifies that users can expect actions such as “Get directions,” “Invite others,” or “Track package” included within these updated cards. Since the information relates to upcoming events or tasks that may change, the cards will receive frequent updates to reflect the latest statuses.

Currently, Google categorises the summary cards into four distinct types: Purchases, Events, Bills, and Travel. At the outset, only purchase summary cards will be available in this new format, with the remaining three categories set to launch in the upcoming months.

1. Purchases: Users can track packages, review order details, and monitor recent purchases to know when items will arrive.

2. Events: Users can view or add events to their calendars, send invitations, and obtain directions, ensuring they never miss important gatherings.

3. Bills: This feature allows users to view and pay bills, set reminders for due dates, or add tasks to Google Tasks.

4. Travel: Users can manage their travel plans by checking in for flights, managing reservations, and accessing crucial travel information, such as hotel check-out times.

Additionally, Google is set to introduce a “Happening soon” section within users' inboxes, although this feature will roll out at a later date. The section will prioritise timely updates related to upcoming events or tasks, displaying summary cards when they are most relevant. For example, a purchase summary card may appear right as a package nears its arrival. If several “soon” cards become necessary, they will stack at the top of the inbox, with users able to expand and view all relevant cards. This innovative approach aims to provide users with a more organised and efficient email experience.