Google Play Store to soon get new rewards, AI-backed app discovery, and other features: Check details here

Google is gearing up to launch a set of new features for the Google Play Store. The new additions to Google Play Store include newer ways of exploring apps, rewards, new games, AI-powered tools and more. The new Google Play Features have been revealed by Sam Bright, vice president and general manager, Google Play in a blog post. Take a look at upcoming features of Google Play Store below.



AI-backed app discovery

The PlayStore will now have AI that will review apps and FAQ's feature to make it easier for you to find the right app. This feature will allow users to analyze whether the app would be able to meet their needs and make decisions accordingly. It will save users time as there will not be any need to go through long app reviews. Further, the introduction of AI powered app comparisons will make it simpler for users to choose between similar apps.

Curated spaces

Google Play's specialized content curated spaces will allow users to explore their specific interests and bring content across various apps in one place. For instance, cricket lovers will be able to explore all cricket related content easily. If you are a manga fan, a new curated space will have the details of previews, events and reviews about Japanese manga comic books.

Personalized Gaming Experience

Google Play will provide personalization through multi-select interest filters. These filters will curate game recommendations on the basis of individual choices for both casual and competitive gaming. The expansion of Google Play Games to PC allows for seamless gameplay across different devices, enabling users to start a game on their mobile and continue on a tablet or PC.

Rewards and Exclusive Experiences

Google Play Points, a reward platform comprising 220 million members, is soon launching new rewards such as early access to top titles and rewards like Pixel devices and gaming products. The existing users can participate in events like Pokemon GO Fest and collaborations with Marvel Games. These offer unique experiences and gifts.



Improved Content Accessibility

Google's new collections feature will organize content from different apps into accessible categories like Shop, Listen and Watch. This uniform approach will help users in picking up where they left off in various apps and explore newer content seamlessly. The users will be able to customize their home screens by Collections widgets for faster accessibility to favorite categories.

Better Transparency

Google Play Store's Personalisation into Play feature will help users in managing their Play Store personalized experience. The users can select the data they can use and not use for personalization. This approach is user-centric and transparent at the same time.