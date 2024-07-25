 Google Play Store to soon get new rewards, AI-backed app discovery, and other features: Check details here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Play Store to soon get new rewards, AI-backed app discovery, and other features: Check details here

Google Play Store to soon get new rewards, AI-backed app discovery, and other features: Check details here

Google Play Store is set to get a bunch of new features, such as AI-powered app discovery, new games, and rewards, that will transform the user experience for the better.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 12:57 IST
Google Play Store to soon get new rewards, AI-backed app discovery, and other features: Check details here
Google Play Store will soon get a bunch of new features as announced by the tech giant in a blog post. (Pixabay)

Google is gearing up to launch a set of new features for the Google Play Store. The new additions to Google Play Store include newer ways of exploring apps, rewards, new games, AI-powered tools and more. The new Google Play Features have been revealed by Sam Bright, vice president and general manager, Google Play in a blog post. Take a look at upcoming features of Google Play Store below.

 AI-backed app discovery

The PlayStore will now have AI that will review apps and FAQ's feature to make it easier for you to find the right app. This feature will allow users to analyze whether the app would be able to meet their needs and make decisions accordingly. It will save users time as there will not be any need to go through long app reviews. Further, the introduction of AI powered app comparisons will make it simpler for users to choose between similar apps. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹116,000₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Curated spaces

Google Play's specialized content curated spaces will allow users to explore their specific interests and bring content across various apps in one place. For instance, cricket lovers will be able to explore all cricket related content easily. If you are a manga fan, a new curated space will have the details of previews, events and reviews about Japanese manga comic books.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Personalized Gaming Experience

Google Play will provide personalization through multi-select interest filters. These filters will curate game recommendations on the basis of individual choices for both casual and competitive gaming. The expansion of Google Play Games to PC allows for seamless gameplay across different devices, enabling users to start a game on their mobile and continue on a tablet or PC.

Rewards and Exclusive Experiences

Google Play Points, a reward platform comprising 220 million members, is soon launching new rewards such as early access to top titles and rewards like Pixel devices and gaming products. The existing users can participate in events like Pokemon GO Fest and collaborations with Marvel Games. These offer unique experiences and gifts. 

 Improved Content Accessibility

Google's new collections feature will organize content from different apps into accessible categories like Shop, Listen and Watch. This uniform approach will help users in picking up where they left off in various apps and explore newer content seamlessly. The users will be able to customize their home screens by Collections widgets for faster accessibility to favorite categories.

Better Transparency 

Google Play Store's Personalisation into Play feature will help users in managing their Play Store personalized experience. The users can select the data they can use and not use for personalization. This approach is user-centric and transparent at the same time. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 12:34 IST
Trending: will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of launch of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more how to hide your instagram online status from others performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 igl warns customers of new scam: what is it, how it works and what you can do to stay safe will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets